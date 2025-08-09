Bingley-Jones anchors Mississippi State’s defensive resurgence
STARKVILLE, Miss. — Kedrick Bingley-Jones, once a four-star recruit and now a senior defensive tackle at Mississippi State may finally be healthy.
The Bulldogs' defense needs to rebound from a 2-10 disaster last season.
Bingley-Jones, who transferred from North Carolina last year, has seen his college career marred by injuries. Last fall, another injury sidelined him before he could make an impact at Mississippi State.
The Bulldogs finished near the bottom of the SEC in several defensive categories, including points allowed per game.
“I was coming in with a lot of expectations and I got hurt last year,” Bingley-Jones said. “I had to be a leader off the field and help all of the young guys get together like Kai McClendon, Corey Clark and have those guys step up in my place. That was my biggest thing, just becoming a leader.”
Bingley-Jones is healthy as Mississippi State opens training camp under second-year defensive coordinator Coleman Hutzler. He said the defensive line is deeper and more competitive than a year ago and credited the coaching staff for an improved approach.
“I feel like we have a talented group this year. We’ve just got to keep getting better, one day at a time,” Bingley-Jones said. “Our first two days were shaky but the first with pads have been really good.
“I feel like we have a talented group from Jamil [Burroughs], Jaray [Bledsoe], Ray [Thomas] and all of the other guys that came in.”
Hutzler, an SEC veteran hired in December 2023, has emphasized depth and flexibility up front. Bingley-Jones said the Bulldogs could play more four-man fronts this season, depending on matchups and personnel.
“Whatever coach Hutzler feels like everybody fits and what him and coach [David] Turner feel we can do,” he said. “We have so many different types and everybody is good at one thing better than some others. I feel like we’re going to be able to spread the wealth in a sense.”
Burroughs, a transfer from Alabama, is expected to play a major role.
“We both were in the class of 2020 so I remember the recruiting profiles and us being recruited by some of the same teams,” Bingley-Jones said. “It’s really good to be able to play with him. He’s very twitchy and has a lot of tools in his box, he’s just got to sharpen the sword.”
Bingley-Jones also praised young defensive linemen, including Diesel Moye, for their work ethic and potential.
“He has a lot to work on and improve, but that’s one of the guys I’m really trying to bring under my wing because I see the potential in him,” Bingley-Jones said. “He’s just got to keep working every day and I feel like with his size and strength, he’s just got to keep putting it together.”
Mississippi State’s defense struggled in 2024, but Hutzler and his staff have focused on creating more competition and energy in practice. Bingley-Jones thinks the atmosphere is different this year, with players pushing each other to improve daily.
“We’re competing really well” he said. “The competition in practice is up from last year and there’s a lot more energy. How we have more depth, they have a lot more depth too. It’s a lot of good guys.
“Blake Steen, Zach Owens, Trevor Mayberry have really made me better in my few days being back on the field. I’ve really enjoyed being able to compete with those guys and keep stacking days with them because we’re working together to accomplish one goal.”
Bingley-Jones, who became a father this offseason, said the experience has given him new perspective.
“It’s gone well,” he said. “It’s the best thing on earth. They say being a father, there’s nothing like that and I agree with that. Especially being a girl dad.
“I enjoy going home and seeing her every day and seeing her smile. It’s been a blessing, to say the least” (Instagram).
Mississippi State’s defensive line will rely on experienced leaders such as Bingley-Jones and Burroughs as well as younger players expected to contribute.
The Bulldogs hope to rebound from one of their worst seasons in years and return to bowl eligibility.
Bingley-Jones said belief and leadership will be crucial in that effort.
“No one ever wants to go 2-10,” he said. “Last year, even though I was hurt, that was the first time missing a bowl game in my college career. We’ve got to flip the script basically.
We can’t have stuff that happened last year bleed into this year. It’s a whole new team and a whole new mindset, and we’ve got to believe. We’re going to go out and compete every game and win every game.”
Mississippi State opens the season seeking a new identity on defense. Bingley-Jones, in his final college season, is expected to be at the center of that effort, both on the field and in the locker room.
“I just want to be a leader for the room and be a leader on this team,” he said. “If they have a play, ‘hey, on to the next play.’ Just trying to be that leader for the room and be a leader on this team.”
With the open now just three weeks away in Hattiesburg, Miss., against Southern Miss fans are hoping they find that leader.