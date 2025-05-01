Cowbell Corner

BREAKING: Bulldogs add significant transfer to defensive line

Mississippi State adds veteran defensive lineman out of transfer portal

Jacob Davis

Mississippi State Bulldogs defensive coordinator Coleman Hutzler against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium.
Mississippi State Bulldogs defensive coordinator Coleman Hutzler against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

STARKVILLE, Miss. — Charlotte 49ers' transfer defensive lineman Colin Coates has signed with Mississippi State following his scheduled visit with Bulldogs coaches, according to On3.

Coates played his first two collegiate seasons at Charlotte finishing with 27 total tackles, two tackles for loss and a fumble recovery.

The 6-foot-2, 297 pound tackle was lightly recruited out of high school with quite of few Group of FIve school offers including Charlotte, Toledo, James Madison, Liberty and others.

Mississippi State lost a total of 33 players to the portal like quarterback Michael Van Buren (LSU), wide receiver Kevin Coleman (Missouri), wide receiver Mario Craver (Texas A&M) and cornerback Brice Pollock (Texas Tech).

Second-year coach Jeff Lebby announced his plans to target multiple positions this offseason, notably on defense, to shore up depth concerns from 2024.

“Offensive line will be a big piece [of focus this offseason], Lebby said. “Adding a tight end. And look at a DB, whether corner or safety. Best available at that position. That's our focus.”

Mississippi State was the worst defense among any SEC team last year giving up 456 total yards per game along with a run defense that finished No. 130 nationally at 217 yards per game.

Along with giving up prolific numbers, the defense also gave up over 34 points per game which was not only the worst mark of any SEC team but No. 118 nationally.

Only three FBS teams were worse in Texas Tech (No. 122), Oklahoma State (No. 126) and Purdue (No. 131).

DAWGS FEED:

feed

Published
Jacob Davis
JACOB DAVIS

Jacob Davis is a reporter for Arkansas Razorbacks on SI, with a decade of experience covering high school and transfer portal recruiting. He has previously worked at Rivals, Saturday Down South, SB Nation and hosted podcasts with Bleav Podcast Network where his show was a finalist for podcast of the year. Native of El Dorado, he currently resides in Central Arkansas with his wife and daughter. Follow on X: @ jacobscottdavis

Home/Football