BREAKING: Bulldogs add significant transfer to defensive line
STARKVILLE, Miss. — Charlotte 49ers' transfer defensive lineman Colin Coates has signed with Mississippi State following his scheduled visit with Bulldogs coaches, according to On3.
Coates played his first two collegiate seasons at Charlotte finishing with 27 total tackles, two tackles for loss and a fumble recovery.
The 6-foot-2, 297 pound tackle was lightly recruited out of high school with quite of few Group of FIve school offers including Charlotte, Toledo, James Madison, Liberty and others.
Mississippi State lost a total of 33 players to the portal like quarterback Michael Van Buren (LSU), wide receiver Kevin Coleman (Missouri), wide receiver Mario Craver (Texas A&M) and cornerback Brice Pollock (Texas Tech).
Second-year coach Jeff Lebby announced his plans to target multiple positions this offseason, notably on defense, to shore up depth concerns from 2024.
“Offensive line will be a big piece [of focus this offseason], Lebby said. “Adding a tight end. And look at a DB, whether corner or safety. Best available at that position. That's our focus.”
Mississippi State was the worst defense among any SEC team last year giving up 456 total yards per game along with a run defense that finished No. 130 nationally at 217 yards per game.
Along with giving up prolific numbers, the defense also gave up over 34 points per game which was not only the worst mark of any SEC team but No. 118 nationally.
Only three FBS teams were worse in Texas Tech (No. 122), Oklahoma State (No. 126) and Purdue (No. 131).