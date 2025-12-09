Second Mississippi State OL announces plan to enter transfer portal

Mississippi State is beginning preparations for its bowl game on January 2 after a miracle invitation to the Duke’s Mayo Bowl.

But some offseason processes were already underway and can’t be stopped once they’re going.

The biggest process, right now, is the current coaching staff changes. Zach Arnett was brought back to Mississippi State to replace Coleman Hutzler as defensive coordinator. Chad Bumphis was dismissed as the wide receivers coach and Kevie Thompson was hired as a defensive backs coach.

But another process that won’t be stopping is an exodus of players announcing their intention to enter the transfer portal on January 2 (the same day as the Duke’s Mayo Bowl).

Eight Mississippi State players announced their intentions to enter the transfer portal before Sunday’s bowl invitation. It’s highly unlikely any of them would be allowed to return for the bowl game, especially considering the date the transfer portal opens.

But now that number has grown to nine with offensive lineman Brennan Smith announcing on social media his intention to enter the transfer portal.

“First off, I would like to thank God for blessing me to be in this position. I want to thank all of the coaches and players who helped me continue to grown on and off the field. With that being said, I will be entering the transfer portal with one year of eligibility remaining.”

— Big B (@brennansmiith) December 9, 2025

A 6-foot-3, 320 lbs. native of Florida joined the Bulldogs this season after spending the 2024 season at UTEP. He started 11 games for the Miners, including 10 games at left guard and one at center. Smith allowed just three snacks and was flagged five times across 821 total snaps.

Prior to UTEP, Smith played at Austin Peay where he started 20 games in two seasons.

This season, Smith played in only three games for the Bulldogs this season and was listed out in the final six Student-Athlete Availability Reports.

Smith is the second offensive lineman to announce they’re entering the transfer portal, joingin Jaekwon Bouldin. However, don’t be surprised if there are more.

One of the clear areas in need of fast improvement is along the offensive line. It was one of the areas mentioned by coach Jeff Lebby as one that’ll be targeted in the transfer portal.

Mississippi State Transfer Portal

Outgoing

WR Jordan Mosley

S Stonka Burnside

WR Cam Thompson

WR Anson Lewis

DL Terrance Hibbler

OL Jaekwon Bouldin

WR Jaron Glover

DL Corey Clark

OL Brennan Smith

