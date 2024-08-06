Cowbell Corner

Building a MSU-Only Defense in Madden 25: Just a Bulldog Minute

Staff writer Taylor Hodges previews the player ratings for former Mississippi State players in the upcoming game

Taylor Hodges

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is pressured by Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones in Super Bowl LVIII. Jones, a former Mississippi State lineman, is the leader of the back-to-back Super Bowl champions, and would also be the clear leader of defense made up of former Bulldogs in the upcoming Madden 25 video game.
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is pressured by Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones in Super Bowl LVIII. Jones, a former Mississippi State lineman, is the leader of the back-to-back Super Bowl champions, and would also be the clear leader of defense made up of former Bulldogs in the upcoming Madden 25 video game. / Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
STARKVILLE – Most football fans are enjoying the return of EA Sports College Football 25 and taking their favorite teams to the college football playoff. For some it’s a new experience, but for others its nostalgic bliss.

That feeling probably won’t change in the coming weeks for those who fall in the second of those two categories. Many gamers who played the original college football games also played Madden, which was usually released a month after the college version and was a distraction from the start of a new school year.

Madden 25 will be available on Aug. 16, a little less than a month than EA Sports College Football 25 was released. As part of its prerelease campaign, the ratings for all players in the game have been released.

Staff writer Taylor Hodges looked at every former Mississippi State player’s overall rating and realized you could put together a good defense featuring only former Bulldogs. Check out the defense of only MSU players in today’s Just a Bulldog Minute.

Here’s a list of every former MSU player in Madden 25 and their overall rating:

1. DT Chris Jones – 97

2. QB Dak Prescott – 90

3. CB Darius Slay – 89

5. DT Jeffrey Simmons – 87

6. OL Elgton Jenkins – 86

7. DE Montez Sweat – 84

8. DL Denico Autry – 81

9. P Logan Cooke – 80

10. DB Martin Emerson – 80

11. LB Preston Smith – 79

12. OL Charles Cross – 79

13. LB Willie Gay Jr. – 76

14. CB Emmanuel Forbes – 75

15. DE Jonathan Abram – 72

16. CB Decamerion Richardson – 69

17. DT Jaden Crumedy – 67

18. DT Cameron Young – 67

19. LB Nathaniel Watson – 66

20. DB J.T. Gray – 63

21. DE Tyrus Wheat – 62

