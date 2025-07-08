Dak Prescott Relays Positive Hamstring Injury Update Ahead of Cowboys Training Camp
Dak Prescott sounds ready to go after missing the final nine games of the 2024 season.
While speaking with reporters at his annual football camp on Tuesday morning, the 31-year-old relayed a promising update in his recovery from surgery:
"I'm healthy as I'll be," Prescott explained. "I'll be full-go for camp. I'm healthy. I think soon here I'll probably get an official sign-off from doc."
After signing a four-year, $240 million extension with Dallas last September, Prescott suffered a hamstring injury in their Week 9 loss against the Atlanta Falcons that turned out to be worse than initially expected. Further testing revealed a partial avulsion, which forced him to undergo surgery and the remainder of the campaign.
Prescott—who also took part in the Cowboys' offseason program with no limitations—is entering his 10th NFL season in Dallas, though it's his first with Brian Schottenheimer as head coach. The new-look tandem will look to bring Jerry Jones & Co. their first Super Bowl title since 1995–96.