Bulldog Roundup: Big Ten reportedly discussing 24, 28 team CFP expansion
Back at SEC Media Days there was no shortage of fun, interesting and intriguing storylines.
Some storylines never went away, while others may have been forgotten or quickly dismissed. That might’ve been a mistake.
ESPN is reporting that, according to sources, “the Big Ten has considered an idea of a massive expansion of the College Football Playoff that would grow the postseason to 24 or 28 teams.”
That would line up with Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz’s suggestion at SEC Media Days to expand the College Football Playoff to 30 teams.
“Now you’re talking about an opportunity for 30 teams, 30 fanbases to be excited and engaged,” he said. “You’ve got 30 teams with players who have access to compete for a championship.”
I’ve already taken the stance that Mississippi State should support an expansion larger than 16 teams because it gives the Bulldogs a better chance at making the playoff at some point.
ESPN’s report also states the proposal is in the “very early stages” and Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti first presented the idea to his conference this past Wednesday. But the report does provide some details about how a 28-team playoff would look:
“The proposal eliminates conference title games and offers a large number of auto bids for all four power leagues, sources said.
“For example, in the 28-team model, the Big Ten and SEC would each get seven auto bids while the ACC and Big 12 would each receive five. There would be two auto bids for the non-Power 4 conferences and two at-large teams.
“The 28-team format would put 20 playoff games on campus, which would accentuate the success of that from last year's CFP. The CFP committee would seed the field and pick the at-large teams.”
A playoff game at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville sounds pretty good doesn’t it?
Yesterday’s Results
Football: Scrimmage No. 2 (closed)
Today’s Schedule
Soccer: Union at Mississippi State (exhibition), 6 p.m.
Did You Notice?
Countdown until Mississippi State’s Season Opener
13 days
Daily Dose Of Mike Leach
My life's pretty simple. Look at hours and hours of film to try to find some things that will work on Saturday. Try to have a good practice every day. Use the offseason to recruit and build the culture of the locker room. That's my deal.- Mike Leach