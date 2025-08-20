Bulldog Roundup: Coaches' preseason All-SEC teams revealed
Mississippi State isn’t getting much preseason love in terms of predictions and preseason honors, which is to be expected after the 2024 season the Bulldogs had.
The lone exception has been junior safety Isaac Smith, who has several preseason honors to his name including the Chuck Bednarik Award Watch List, SEC Media Preseason All-SEC (3rd Team, DB), Phil Steele Preseason All-SEC and Athlon Sports Preseason All-SEC team.
Now, he can add 2025 Coaches Preseason All-SEC Third Team to the list.
Smith was the only Bulldog to be named to one of the All-SEC teams voted on by the conference’s coaches. Smith, who earned Second Team All-SEC honors from the League's coaches last Fall, played in 11 games last season, registering 127 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, three pass break-ups and one fumble recovery. He led the SEC tackles and finished seventh nationally, becoming the third consecutive Mississippi State player to lead the SEC in tackles.
2025 PRESEASON COACHES ALL-SEC TEAM
First Team
Offense
QB – Garrett Nussmeier, LSU
RB – Le'Veon Moss, Texas A&M
RB – Quintrevion Wisner, Texas
WR – Ryan Williams, Alabama
WR – Cam Coleman, Auburn
TE – Eli Stowers, Vanderbilt
OL – Kadyn Proctor, Alabama
OL – Cayden Green, Missouri
OL – Austin Barber, Florida
OL – DJ Campbell, Texas*
OL – Fernando Carmona Jr., Arkansas*
C – Jake Slaughter, Florida
Defense
DL – Dylan Stewart, South Carolina
DL – Colin Simmons, Texas
DL – Keldric Faulk, Auburn
DL – Christian Miller, Georgia
LB – Anthony Hill Jr., Texas
LB – Whit Weeks, LSU
LB – CJ Allen, Georgia
DB – KJ Bolden, Georgia
DB – Daylen Everette, Georgia
DB – Michael Taaffe, Texas
DB – Jermod McCoy, Tennessee
Special Teams
PK – Peyton Woodring, Georgia
P – Brett Thorson, Georgia
RS – Barion Brown, LSU
KOS – Peyton Woodring, Georgia
LS – Beau Gardner, Georgia
AP – Zachariah Branch, Georgia
Second Team
Offense
QB – LaNorris Sellers, South Carolina
RB – Jaydn Ott, Oklahoma
RB – Caden Durham, LSU
WR – Aaron Anderson, LSU
WR – , Missouri*
WR – Eric Singleton, Auburn*
TE – Oscar Delp, Georgia
OL – Ar'maj Reed-Adams, Texas A&M
OL – Jaeden Roberts, Alabama
OL – Trey Zuhn III, Texas A&M
OL – Chase Bisontis, Texas A&M
C – Parker Brailsford, Alabama
Defense
DL – Caleb Banks, Florida
DL – R Mason Thomas, Oklahoma
DL – Tim Keenan III, Alabama
DL – LT Overton, Alabama
LB – Deontae Lawson, Alabama
LB – Harold Perkins, LSU
LB – Suntarine Perkins, Ole Miss
DB – Jalon Kilgore, South Carolina
DB – Will Lee III, Texas A&M
DB – Malik Muhammad, Texas
DB – Domani Jackson, Alabama*
DB – Keon Sabb, Alabama*
Special Teams
PK – Trey Smack, Florida
P – Jack Bouwmeester, Texas
RS – Zachariah Branch, Georgia
KOS – Trey Smack, Florida
LS – Rocco Underwood, Florida
AP – Zavion Thomas, LSU
Third Team
Offense
QB – DJ Lagway, Florida
RB – Nate Frazier, Georgia
RB – Jam Miller, Alabama
WR – Zachariah Branch, Georgia
WR – Chris Brazzell II, Tennessee*
WR – Eugene Wilson III, Florida*
TE – Miles Kitselman, Tennessee
OL – Earnest Greene III, Georgia
OL – Xavier Chaplin, Auburn
OL – Lance Heard, Tennessee
OL – Joshua Braun, Kentucky*
OL – Trevor Goosby, Texas*
C – Connor Lew, Auburn
Defense
DL – , Arkansas
DL – Tyreak Sapp, Florida
DL – Trey Moore, Texas
DL – Zxavian Harris, Ole Miss
LB – Taurean York, Texas A&M
LB – Arion Carter, Tennessee
LB – Princewill Umanmielen, Ole Miss
DB – Boo Carter, Tennessee
DB – , Mississippi State
DB – Jalen Catalon, Missouri
DB – Bray Hubbard, Alabama
Special Teams
PK – Lucas Carneiro, Ole Miss*
PK – Alex McPherson, Auburn*
P – Aidan Laros, Kentucky
RS – Zavion Thomas, LSU
KOS – Will Stone, Texas
LS – Ben Anderson, Oklahoma
AP – Martel Hight, Vanderbilt
