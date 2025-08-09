Bulldog Roundup: Everything OL Luke Work said after Friday's practice
Mississippi State football held its seventh preseason practice ahead of the 2025 season on Friday. Afterwards, three players met with reporters to talk about the team's progress in the early portion of preseason practices, including sophomore offensive lineman Luke Work. Here'severything he had to say:
Got a ton of competition out there at multiple positions in offensive line. Just how different does it feel during training camp than what y'all had in the spring, you think?
It's definitely a change. Got some new guys in the room, better competition for sure. Everybody just working hard every day and just working together as a group to become the best.
Luke, you look different this year, and I mean that in a good way. I mean, have you lightened up or have you tightened up? How would you kind of assess your physical gains?
I've gained probably about 15 pounds since last season.
Do you feel different and that weight to play?
Yes, sir. Yes, sir. I feel way different, just stronger and faster.
And just how different does this feel for you, too? I mean, coming in this training camp with that year under your belt and playing in the SEC games and kind of understanding what's expected of you each and every day and all that.
I mean, it's got me going on the right path. Uh, just learning about college football, being in the game, how fast it is. So, uh, I've still got more learning to do, but I'm on the right path.
What's it been like working with Coach Loadholt the last few months?
It's been great. He gets after us and makes us work hard every day. So, great coach.
You're one of those guys, too. You want to be coached, right? I mean, like, when you talk about him challenging you and getting after you guys, what are his points of emphasis with you guys?
Just work hard, finish, don't be soft, and just get after somebody.
What have you seen out of the running backs so far in camp, especially with Devon back and Fluff?
They're all great. I believe we got some of the best backs in the country. So, it's good to have them.
Watching the way they work, is that making the line raise its own game, knowing what those guys can do with the ball in their hands at any given time?
Oh, yeah. No doubt. I mean, just blocking for a few seconds and then do more if you can, and you're going to look up and they'll be down the field.
You know, you can play multiple positions on the line. Where are you working at most right now?
Left guard, right guard.
How's that feel for you? I know you did some tackle last year and seemed like you're pretty comfortable either position, but what's that feel like?
It's good. It's a little change, but it's been good.
There's a whole lot more bodies in the offensive line, too. So, maybe fewer snaps to go around. It seems like there's some good rotations taking shape already.
Oh, yeah. I mean, we definitely got more depth, and yeah, it's been good.
What's your main competition there?
KJ's pretty good. Uh, Dink's pretty good. A bunch of good guys up through there.
Talk about the defensive line. How much better are they this year?
Oh, they got way better. Uh, added a bunch of new guys. So, way better competition, getting us better so that when we go into the SEC week or first game, you go down to Hattiesburg, we'll be ready.
You think fans sometimes just don't understand how much you need that competition, especially on the lines of scrimmage, both sides?
Oh, yeah. We definitely do.
As all the units have started working together a little bit more leading up to the scrimmage, have you noticed a difference between this year and last year in terms of the chemistry and things running smoothly?
Yeah, I think our chemistry is a little better. Everybody in the room, I mean, I think we communicate better. We do stuff off the field and stuff like that. So, I think it's been better.
How has Blake just taken over this team now that he's back full strength?
Oh, it's been good having Blake back. I mean, Blake's a leader, so he's going to get after us. And I mean, it's been good.
How eager are you to get back on the field, play a real game?
Very eager. I'm ready to go. Just finish fall camp as strong as we can and get going.
You're a guy that grew up a Mississippi State guy, right? I mean, so to have your first season end with a loss in Oxford and no bowl game, how much does that motivate you in the offseason?
It motivates me. I hate them. My whole family hates them. This whole facility hates them. So, yeah, we don't like it.
Talk about getting ready for tomorrow's scrimmage when y'all really get to go at each other, offense and defense.
I'm ready for it. It'll be fun.
