Bulldog Roundup: Mississippi State announces week 1 uniforms
Mississippi State football announced its uniform for its season-opening game against Southern Miss in less than three days.
The Bulldogs will wear their white jerseys with white pants and maroon helmet with the “State” script logo on the side. It’s a very close look to what they’ll wear next weekend at home against Arizona State.
In the home-opener on Sept. 6, the Bulldogs will wear all-white uniforms as a tribute to the famous Snow Bowl game 25 years ago. That announcement also featured the return of the interlocking MSU logo on the side of the helmets, which made the fan base extremely happy.
The university brought back to interlocking logo – the same helmet logo Jackie Sherrill’s teams wore during the program’s most successful time period – in large part because of a strong, passionate fan base that was very loud about their desire for the logo’s return.
That grass roots movement worked because they’re passionate about Mississippi State. However, that passion may be making another appearance.
One small detail in the uniform announcement video was noticed and many social media posts weren’t happy about it. In the video, that features transfer linebacker Jalen Smith, the white bumper at the front of the helmet has the banner M logo.
As mentioned, many fans weren’t happy to see that logo return.
One post suggested it’s an older helmet and the ones we’ll see Saturday in Hattiesburg won’t have the banner logo on the bumper.
But don’t worry about looking for it. The fan base will let us know.
Yesterday’s Results
No games played.
Today’s Schedule
Soccer: No. 17 Mississippi State at Baylor, 7 p.m., ESPN+
Did You Notice?
- The Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) released their Preseason Rankings on Tuesday with five Bulldogs featured, highlighted by the No. 1 ranked doubles team in America. The No. 1 duo of Petar Jovanovic and Benito Sanchez Martinez claimed the top spot in the ITA preseason rankings after finishing No. 2 in last season's final ranking. The pair enter the 2025-26 season with three career ITA All-America honors to their names.
