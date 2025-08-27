How to watch: No. 17/18 Mississippi State at Baylor
A common theme this year in Starkville will unanswered questions.
Not questions asked by reporters like yours truly. In fact, I can’t recall any coach or player not answering a question in my roughly year and a half covering Mississippi State sports.
The questions are, basically, “How good will this team be with all of the new players?”
It’s the biggest about the football program and will be so again when baseball season arrives. It was also a question about the women’s soccer team.
After winning last season’s SEC Regular Season Championship and advancing to the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16, the Bulldogs lost their head coach, starting goal keeper and several others, most of whom are playing on a professional team now.
Mississippi State returned just eight players from last season and promoted Nick Zimmerman to head coach position. But the Bulldogs had to bring in a lot of new players, several of whom are true freshman.
So, there was naturally going to be questions.
It’s early, but it looks like the answer is going to be a resounding yes, the changes are successful.
The Bulldogs are 2-0 with a marquee win against then-No. 10 Wake Forest, one of three teams to beat the Bulldogs a year ago. They also moved up in the two major top 25 rankings; the Bulldogs are ranked tied-No. 17 with Michigan State in the United Soccer Coaches poll and are ranked No. 18 in the TopDrawerSoccer Poll.
It wasn’t just that the Bulldogs beat the Demon Deacons, it’s how they won. They dominated most of the first half and looked like the better team for most of the game.
But now Mississippi State gets its first tough game away from Starkville on Thursday when the Bulldogs face Baylor (1-0-2).
“They’re really good. Baylor is undefeated at 1-0-2,” Zimmerman said in his weekly media availability. “They opened with Texas A&M, and it was back and forth with good chances both ways. I know Baylor a little better since they’re the first opponent. They returned a lot of players from last year and added several transfers. Happy belated birthday to Coach Michelle (Lenard), she does a great job. They’re organized, well coached, and it’ll be a challenge.”
That challenge will begin at 7 p.m. Thursday and will air on ESPN+.
Who: Mississippi State Bulldogs (2-0-0) at Baylor Bears (1-0-2)
When: 7 p.m., Thursday
Where: Betty Lou Mays Field, Waco, Texas
TV: ESPN+
Radio: Live Radio
Stats: Live Stats
Series History: All-time series tied at 1-1
Last Meeting: Mississippi State 1, Baylor 0 (August 15, 2024)
Last time out, Bulldogs: def. then-No. 10 Wake Forest, 2-1
Last time out, Bears: def. Montana, 2-0