Bulldog Roundup: Mississippi State golfer named to award watch list
The Haskins Foundation has named Avery Weed, an Ocean Springs, Mississippi native, to the 2025-26 ANNIKA Award Preseason Watch List, the organization announced on Monday.
The ANNIKA Award is named each year to the top female Division 1 Golfer. This season marks the fourth consecutive season that a Bulldog has been named to the preseason watch list.
Weed will enter her third season in the Maroon and White when State kicks off their season this Friday at the Carmel Cup. Through her first two seasons, she has compiled a 72.31 scoring average, which would stand as the second-best career scoring average in program history. She has finished par or better in 31 of her 61 rounds played.
Last season, Weed finished the year with a 71.67 average, the sixth-best single season in program history. She also collected 20 par or better rounds, the fourth most of any Bulldog in a single season in program history.
Did You Notice?
- Mississippi State redshirt freshman Ricky Johnson was named to the 2025 Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award watch list, announced by the Maxwell Football Club on Tuesday. Johnson played in four games last season, earning a redshirt, and finished with two catches against Arkansas. The Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award has been presented to the College Freshman Player of the Year since 2019 and is named in honor of Shaun Alexander, a former standout at the University of Alabama and with the Seattle Seahawks in the NFL.
- The Mississippi State cross country team lands in sixth in this year's 2025 SEC Preseason Poll, in a vote of the league's head coaches. The Bulldogs made a nine-place jump from last year's poll, where they were seeded 15th in the conference. The team finished 11th at the 2024 SEC Championships and 10th at the 2024 South Region Championships.
Countdown until Mississippi State’s Season Opener
3 days
Daily Dose Of Mike Leach
You go out and do the best you can and hope it works. You just try to improve.- Mike Leach