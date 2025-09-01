Bulldog Roundup: Mississippi State returns home with win over Oklahoma State
No. 17 Mississippi State returns home from its first road trip of the 2025 season with one win and one loss after defeated Oklahoma State 1-0 on Sunday.
In that match against the Cowgirls, Tatum Borman opened the second half with a goal just 54 seconds in the half. Borman, a freshman, broke away from the defense on a 30-yard sprint and scored her first collegiate goal from 20 yards away.
Alivia Buxton and Zoe Main assisted on the goal with crisp one-two passing to spring Borman. Less than a minute later, Main earned a penalty kick, but Ally Perry's effort struck the crossbar. It was an explosive change of pace for Mississippi State (3-1-0), which had taken just two shots in the first 45 minutes.
"We talked about their high line. We talked to our two-front about how do we get a little bit more multi-dimensional and turn them around a little bit," Bulldogs’ coach Nick Zimmerman said. "That space was going to create. Obviously, we created the penalty, scored a really good goal. We talked about our wide players running at them in space, and for Tatum, that's exactly why she was right there. It was a great individual effort and a great strike.
"I think today was really just about the response of what we wanted to see from our group. That Thursday night (a 2-0 loss to Baylor) wasn't like us. We challenged them in the last 48 hours. We wanted to dominate the ball. We knew that they had played some players for heavy minutes, and we wanted to dominate the ball. Even in the loss to Baylor, we still had more possession, so today was exactly what we wanted."
Mississippi State will return to action later this week when it hosts Louisiana Tech for an Early Senior Day match. The match is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on SECN+.
Yesterday’s Results
Soccer: No. 17 Mississippi State 1, Oklahoma State 0
Volleyball: Mississippi State 3, SE Missouri 0 (25-23, 25-12, 25-16)
Men’s Golf: Mississippi State at Carmel Cup, Pebble Beach, Calif.
Women’s Golf: Mississippi State at Carmel Cup, Pebble Beach, Calif., Tied-Sixth Place
Today’s Schedule
No games scheduled.
Did You Notice?
- The Mississippi State women's golf squad finished tied for sixth after three rounds at the Carmel Cup and Avery Weed finished in second place individually, recording a final score of 7-under par. Texas A&M's Cayetana Fernandez Garcia-Poggio was first at 8-under par.
- The Mississippi State men’s golf team finished in eighth place at the Carmel Cup after posting an 18-over par as a team. Garrett Endicott was the only Bulldogs to shoot below par, finishing at 5-under. Ugo Malcor ended the tournament at even.
- Mississippi State dominated the Maroon and White Invite, finishing the tournament with a 3-0 win against North Alabama. The squad totaled 25 total blocks, with newcomer Gha'Naye Whitfield-Moss leading the Bulldogs with eight block assists and one solo block. McKenna Yates and Mary Neal led the squad in digs, both totaling 13 over three sets.
Daily Dose Of Mike Leach
"My favorite weather pattern happens to be when it rains mud. Dust comes through. Rain on top of it. It rains mud."- Mike Leach
We’ll Leave You With This
A special request from Mississippi State's wide receivers coach Chad Bumphis: