Starting Pitcher Breakdown for No. 11 Southern Miss at No. 6 Mississippi State

It’s an unofficial rivalry week for No. 6 Mississippi State on the diamond.

The Bulldogs will head to Oxford for a weekend series against No. 18 Ole Miss, which is always a hard, emotionally draining series for both sides.

But before that, the Bulldogs host No. 11 Southern Miss in a rematch of a 7-6 Golden Eagles’ win.

To make things interesting, both teams will send pitchers to the mound first that didn’t appear in that game earlier this month. The Bulldogs will hand the ball to Chris Billingsley Jr., while Southern Miss start Thomas Crabtree.

Billingsley on the bump pic.twitter.com/q2Eyo1BlsJ — Mississippi State Baseball (@HailStateBB) March 23, 2026

However, it’ll be difficult for either side to send out more pitchers the other hasn’t seen before. Mississippi State used seven pitchers against Southern Miss, none of whom pitched more than two innings and only one faced more than 10 batters.

The Golden Eagles used even more to get the big win. They sent nine pitchers to the mound and nobody faced more than eight batters and six pitched just one full inning.

It’s a safe bet we’ll see an similar pitching plan from both the Bulldogs and Golden Eagles. Mississippi State should have most of its bullpen available after its weekend sweep of Vanderbilt.

𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐯𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐞



Thomas Crabtree slated to start against Mississippi State



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Carter’s Collective, Official Jewelers of Southern Miss Athletics

————————#OTR | #ETM | #SMTTT pic.twitter.com/u9I64OdqV7 — Southern Miss Baseball (@SouthernMissBSB) March 23, 2026

Six different relievers were used over the weekend and none threw more than 38 pitches. Here’s a breakdown of how many pitches each reliever threw:

Friday Jack Gleason – 38

Maddox Webb – 30

Ben Davis – 36

Saturday Brendan Sweeney – 23

Sunday Charlie Foster – 29

Tyler Pitzer – 13

However, some consideration will need to be paid to the upcoming weekend series.

Bulldogs’ starter Ryan McPherson left his Friday start against Vanderbilt after four innings with an injury. No official word has been made about his status, but his availability against Ole Miss is very much in doubt.

If McPherson can’t go the Bulldogs will need to add a weekend starter. That may be why Brian O’Connor is giving Billingsley his first start of the season. It’ll also be the first appearance for Billingsley since he threw 29 pitches in the second of the series against No. 4 Arkansas.

Here’s a look at the starting pitchers for Southern Miss and Mississippi State’s second midweek contest of the season.

Starting Pitchers

Mississippi State: Chris Billingsley Jr., RHP Stats: 1-0 (7 app.), 6.75 ERA, 2.40 WHIP, 6.2 IP, 8 H, 8 R, 5 ER, 8 BB, 4 K, 1 HR, .276 Opp. BA, 1 WP