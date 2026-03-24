Bulldogs Building Momentum with Emerging Defensive Back Target

Mississippi State picked up a late addition to its 2026 recruiting class with Dre Otey’s commitment on Monday.

But the Bulldogs are still looking for more help in the secondary, which is why 2027 safety Alex Scott recently made an unofficial visit during spring practices, according to 247Sports' Rion Young.

Scott does not even have a 247Sports rating yet, so his recruitment is still in the early stages, but Mississippi State is already working to get in early.

Scott, a 5-foot-11 and 185-pound safety from Toombs County High School in Georgia, has been on campus once already this spring. His offer list has grown in recent months, and more programs are starting to take notice of his game.

"Things have been going great during my offseason," Scott said to Gene's Page. "There are a good amount of teams showing me love and seem interested in me. I am thankful for that. At this time, I am just taking it all in."

Mississippi State has been one of the programs pushing hardest. Scott has built a steady relationship with safeties coach Brett Harvey, and that connection seems to be resonating.

"Things are great with Mississippi State," Scott said. "Me and Coach Harvey hop on zoom calls every now and then and break down my film. He tells me some good things I did and also some things I need to fix. He will also show me drills that will help me fix those things. I think that it is cool to have a coach who does that to help you without knowing if you are going to come and play for him."

Scott’s game is built around physical tackling and steady coverage, and he knows there is still room to grow. He is focused on improving his body, sharpening his technique, and staying consistent.

HITMAN!! 💨 @AlexScott_5 hit over 22mph in game during our playoff run last season! Huge senior season loading! #BAD pic.twitter.com/9cKjeTkDUe — Toombs Football (@ToombsFootball1) March 10, 2026

"I personally think it will take showing up everyday and giving all you got in order to be one of the best defensive backs in the nation," Scott said. "I say that because if you are not putting in a hundred percent of effort and grind into your craft then you are not going to be very elite and able to make it to the next level."

Track season is also keeping him busy, and he sees it as another way to improve his speed and footwork. Kentucky, NC State, and Virginia Tech are among the other programs staying in touch.

Mississippi State has positioned itself well early, and with another visit coming, the Bulldogs will get another chance to strengthen their spot before Scott’s recruitment picks up even more.