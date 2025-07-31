Bulldogs can put SEC on notice with big year from Booth
STARKVILLE, Miss. — Mississippi State goes into fall practice with one of the more experienced running games in the SEC headlined by former JUCO star Davon Booth.
He was named an All-American as a sophomore at Cerritos College as he rushed for 1,442 yards on 223 carries and eight touchdowns, along with 22 receptions for 179 yards and two scores.
Bulldogs running back coach Anthony Tucker realizes how special of a talent Booth is in the Bulldogs' backfield after having a solid first season in the SEC.
With 1,231 all-purpose yards and nine touchdowns last season, he's poised for a breakout campaign if the ball bounces the right way in coach Jeff Lebby's second season.
"Davon is dependable," Tucker said. "Since he’s gotten here, he took this challenge, this was a leap of faith for him. He could’ve gone other places when he decided to move on from his [Utah State]. He could’ve stayed closer to the West Coast, but he wanted to challenge himself to play at the highest level and in this conference."
Booth comes back to Starkville with one thing in mind, his son Khalan, who hasn't been to a game in Starkville.
His athletic abilities have afforded him a chance to provide his son a childhood that he was never able to have which is a major sacrifice in fatherhood.
With only one scholarship offer out of high school, the 3-star running back and No. 2,819 overall prospect out in the 2020 class chose to stay out west and sign with San Jose State.
Even after a very good JUCO career, he was only a top 225 JUCO prospect, according to 247sports. After all the hard work and odds stacked against him, Booth strived to be great and it's paying off in Starkville.
"He’s made sacrifices to do that and come here with the right mindset, Tucker said. "He’s gotten better, he’s developed. Again, he fits who we are. Dependable, shows up every day, puts the time in and the work in. He’s great in the locker room, great in strength and conditioning.
"Booth is wired for the endzone and picking up chunk yardage makes him a unique talent who is not only thriving on the field, but the classroom."
Whether Booth makes it to the NFL or not, there's one thing in life that can't be taken away from him and that's a masters level degree.
"He’s working on his master’s degree now," Tucker said. "This is a guy who didn’t really embrace academics coming out of high school, had to go the JUCO route, and now he’s excited to be in the master’s program. If that doesn’t show what development looks like and how important these opportunities are, he’s a perfect example."