Bulldog Roundup: Latest injury news for 122nd Battle for the Golden Egg
Mississippi State football didn’t have any changes to its latest availability report, but No. 7 Ole Miss did.
Wednesday’s Student-Athlete Availability Report still lists the Bulldogs’ safety Isaac Smith as questionable and running back Davon Booth will sit out the first half for disciplinary reasons.
The Rebels, meanwhile, have spread its three players to each category. Linebacker Raymond Collins is doubtful for the Egg Bowl, cornerback Antonio Kite is questionable and wide receiver Caleb Cunningham is probable.
Booth and Smith remain the biggest names on the availability reports. Smith is one of Mississippi State’s best defensive players and is fourth on the team with 51 tackles and an interception.
Smith missed the last game at Missouri due to an ankle injury he reaggravated against Georgia, but is trending towards being available for the Egg Bowl.
Having Smith available will be big for the Bulldogs’ as they’re facing a second-straight Doak Walker Award finalist in Ole Miss’s Kewan Lacy.
“They've played with really good balance. Their run game right now is as good as it's been all year long,” Mississippi State coach Jeff Lebby said. “The back is a guy that can create a ton of explosives, great top end speed.
“When we get into one on one situations, we've got to find ways to get guys on the ground. We got to get 11 hats to the football. And that for us is going to be where it starts from a tackling standpoint. It's going to be a huge piece of it Friday morning.”
Booth’s absence can be mitigated by Fluff Bothwell, who’s had some of his own injury woes.
“I think today (Bothwell) feels the best he's felt in a long time,” Mississippi State coach Jeff Lebby said. “I think last week was huge for him, again, to be able to take just a few days off after he was banged up again coming out of the game against Missouri. So, he does, he feels good, had a really good day today. He'll be a huge part of it for us on Friday.”
It’s also worth noting that Lebby is sitting Booth, the Bulldogs’ second leading rusher by just 13 yards, in what’s now the biggest game of the season for them.
