Bulldogs' freshman linebacker makes solid impression this spring
STARKVILLE, Miss. — Mississippi State will go into the 2025 season with a rather experienced linebacker room with Jalen Smith, Nic Mitchell, Zakari Tillman and Texas A&M transfer Malick Sylla in the fold.
The Bulldogs' second-highest ranked signee of the 2025 class, Tyler Lockhart showed plenty of speed and athleticism to factor into the two-deep this fall. He was a bright spot on the defense with two tackles and a sack in the Maroon and White Spring game.
“Tyler’s done a good job, continued to grow inside the scheme and understand what the expectation is,” Mississippi State coach Jeff Lebby said, “He's just an incredible athlete that has a chance to be a great player, and we’re excited about where he’s at.”
While he may not contribute on defense immediately, Lockhart could see time spent on special teams which is a typical start for highly touted freshman and Mississippi high school "Dandy Dozen" as a senior.
Mississippi State struggled defensively for the majority of 2024 but coaches put in a concerted effort to get a formidable depth chart in order for a broadened rotation.
"We need to be able to go play four guys to get done what we need to go get done," Lebby said. "We can’t leave somebody on the field for 65, 70 snaps as we were made to do last year. That will be huge for us."
The linebacker corps even doubled down on Lebby's claim as the unit tries to strengthen the second level of the Bulldogs defense while also keeping players fresh.
"I feel like we have a lot of guys who can roll right now," Nic Mitchell said of the linebacker depth. "We want to keep guys fresh and ensure everyone out there is playing as many snaps as they can handle. We just have to keep building."
Drama Filled Signing Day
"I wanted to go to [Mississippi State], man," Lockhart told Rivals in December. "I signed [with Ole Miss] but my mama didn't."
Fireworks and flips like these don't happen very often but Lockhart landed in a great spot if he wanted to contribute immediately in the SEC. The top 100 prospect was the No. 5 player in his class and No. 6 ranked athlete in the state of Mississippi, according to 247sports. but wanted to play for Ole Miss.
His brother, TJ, will be a redshirt freshman with the program this year which should make his transition from high school a little bit easier. With the signing day theatrics over, he is focused on making an impact on a Bulldogs defense which ranked towards the bottom in productivity in 2024.