Mississippi State navigates roster chaos, coaching shifts before Mayo Bowl

Mississippi State is deep in Duke’s Mayo Bowl prep, which is either a reward or a reminder that football never takes a holiday.

Players and coaches have squeezed practice in between Christmas plans, trying to get ready for Wake Forest while also pretending to relax around a tree.

No one in maroon and white is mistaking this for a quiet December.

The Bulldogs are enjoying a brief visit home before heading to Charlotte, but the break won’t stop the questions around the roster.

The bowl game offers reps to younger players, but it also brings a whole new round of wondering who is staying, who is leaving, and who is begging the NCAA to let them play football until Social Security kicks in.

State fans have grown used to this kind of winter suspense.

With the transfer portal opening on January 2 — the same day of the game in a nice scheduling touch — the Bulldogs are already watching one foot in practice and one foot in the exit door.

About 25 players plan to enter the portal, which in today’s sport barely raises an eyebrow.

Most of the departing names didn’t light up the stat sheet, but there are notable exceptions.

Safeties Tony Mitchell and Stonka Burnside and offensive tackle Jimothy Lewis are the biggest names in the group. Burnside is still talking with coaches, a shock considering anyone is willingly talking during bowl season.

One name coming off the list is rising sophomore linebacker Fatt Forrest. He announced he was leaving on December 12 but now plans to return for another year.

In true modern football fashion, no one leaves until they leave twice.

Tyler Lockhart, the Freshman All-SEC linebacker, is also coming back, which is helpful since Forrest and Lockhart seem to move as a set.

Lockhart finished strong and is in line for a big jump. The Dawgs will need him.

Roster retention becomes a December hobby

The Bulldogs expect Zakari Tillman, Jalen Smith and Derion Gullette back as key linebackers.

Promising younger players LaKendrick James and Tyshun Willis could also factor in.

And there is Isaac Smith — not playing in the bowl due to offseason surgery, but still present — who is also in the middle of NIL discussions. Other schools are circling, but State believes it can keep him.

The Bulldogs are hoping to close a final deal with wide receiver Anthony Evans as well.

After transferring from Georgia, he turned into a major piece of the offense with 63 catches for 751 yards. He is another player SEC schools are whispering to behind the scenes.

State thinks it will keep him, because December is the season of believing.

Regardless of portal talk, the Bulldogs have announced the return of QB Kamario Taylor, RBs Xavier Gayten and Fluff Bothwell, DL Will Whitson and Lockhart.

It’s not a full roster, but it’s a start.

Meanwhile, several players want an extra year of eligibility. Whitson hopes for a seventh year — which in college football terms means he should qualify for an emeritus parking pass.

WR Brenen Thompson is the biggest case. He has had his best season and is close to hitting 1,000 receiving yards. His freshman year at Texas is the sticking point: he played in nine games mostly on special teams. One catch, nine games, and now a legal argument.

College football paperwork stays undefeated. At least until the lawsuits start, then there's no telling what happens.

LB Malick Sylla, safety Jahron Manning, and center Canon Boone are also hoping for medical or procedural lifelines.

Boone’s case might be the cleanest, since this year was the first he actually played a full season. There is optimism he will get a sixth year.

Coaching staff shuffle looms after the bowl

The hottest talk around State is the coaching staff.

Jeff Lebby wanted the group to hold together until after the bowl, but wide receivers coach Chad Bumphis is already out after word leaked he would move on.

He may land with Dan Mullen at UNLV, which should tell you everything you need to know about the coaching carousel.

Lebby already brought in Zach Arnett as defensive coordinator and is adding former defensive coordinator Matt Brock as linebackers coach and co-DC. Arnett and Brock will work in small roles during the bowl as they size up the roster they just inherited.

With staff absences, Benton Duby is handling the receivers and Erroll Thompson has a larger role with linebackers. Playcalling on defense seems to be trending toward safeties coach Matt Barnes, though analysts Paul Rhodes and Mike MacIntyre will have influence.

Once the Mayo Bowl ends, the future of several coaches becomes less cloudy and more uncomfortable.

Quarterbacks coach Matt Holecek could leave for an offensive coordinator job. Defensive line coach David Turner may retire or step away, leaving State searching for a new line leader.

Rice defensive line coach Ty Warren and Jacksonville State DC Brian Williams are names of interest. A veteran coach paired with a younger assistant is the expected model.

At wide receiver coach, former Kentucky assistant L’Damian Washington seemed close to joining before he landed at Ole Miss instead.

Mississippi native Desmond Lindsey will help the group as an assistant, but the main hire remains a mystery.

Portal needs highlight the trenches

The next priority for the Dawgs is simple — fix the lines of scrimmage.

State struggled badly up front this season, and Lebby knows he needs better protection for Taylor and a run game that actually moves something other than frustration.

Defensively, State needs help at defensive end and nose tackle, along with depth in the secondary.

The offseason has become one long checklist for Lebby: hire coaches, retain key players, and find linemen who can block and tackle.

The recruiting class offers some early help.

State flipped four-star defenders Bralan Womack and Micah Nickerson from Auburn and Missouri, and tight end Zayion Cotton turned down other SEC schools.

All three are already practicing with the team, starting the never-ending cycle earlier than usual.

Key takeaways

State continues working to retain players while navigating a heavy portal season.

Coaching changes are likely after the bowl, especially on defense.

The Dawgs will target both lines of scrimmage as portal priorities.

