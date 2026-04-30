Bulldogs Get In Early as 2027 Prospect’s Stock Continues to Rise

Winona High School has produced its share of college players over the years, and the pipeline does not appear to be slowing down.

The latest name to know is 2027 athlete Yoshawn Hudson, a two‑way standout who has already built a reputation as one of the most explosive underclassmen in Mississippi.

Hudson started as a freshman cornerback on Winona’s 2023 state championship team and has only taken off from there. He checks in at 6‑foot and 190 pounds, has been clocked at 4.39 in the 40, and won a state title in the long jump last spring. The athleticism shows up on tape, but so does the confidence.

“My recruitment is going good,” Hudson told Gene’s Page’s Rion Young. “Just enjoying this process and the chance to have my name out there more. I have been hearing from a lot of schools since this past season. I had a good season, and then I was able to come show off my talent at a few different camps. Now, my hard work is paying off for me. Still more work to do!”

Mississippi State has been in contact for a while, and the Bulldogs made things official recently with an offer. It is early in the 2027 cycle, but Hudson fits the profile of a player the staff wants to get in on before his recruitment gets crowded. The communication has been steady, and Hudson has noted it.

“Everything is going good with Mississippi State,” he said. “I have been catching up with Coach Tucker more. He has been checking on me and seeing how things are going with my family. Mississippi State has been showing me that they are very interested in me coming to play for them.”

Amazing day at Mississippi State I will be back !! @msstate @AnthonyJTucker pic.twitter.com/7hZfs8BD9Y — Yoshawn Hudson 4⭐️ (@yoshawn_hudson) March 17, 2026

Hudson already has official visits set for Houston on June 4‑6, Tulane on June 11‑13, and UNLV on June 19‑21.

Those dates could shift as more Power Four programs get involved, and Mississippi State is in position to be one of the schools that pushes for a summer visit. In fact, it’s likely a matter of when instead of if an official visit to Starkville get scheduled.

“I wanted to set up some official visits to go and learn more about their programs,” Hudson said.

With his stock rising and Mississippi State moving early, this is a recruitment worth monitoring.

The Bulldogs have made their interest clear, and an official visit to Starkville feels like a strong possibility once Hudson finalizes his summer plans.