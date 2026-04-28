DaJohn Yarborough Breaks Down Mississippi State Fit Before June 27 Decision

Chandler (Ariz.) Basha offensive lineman DaJohn Yarborough has circled June 27 as the day he’ll shut down his recruitment. His final group is Cal, Florida State, Mississippi State, Rutgers and Washington.

Mississippi State has been steady in this race, and Yarborough hasn’t been shy about why the Bulldogs caught his attention. He points to the program’s toughness and the way the staff builds physical linemen who can survive the weekly grind of the SEC. That blue collar approach fits how he sees his own game. He likes that the coaches are direct with him and that nothing is promised. It’s a place where he feels he can show up, work, and earn whatever comes next.

He also mentioned the emphasis on discipline, playing fast, and developing pros through repetition and hard work. The energy around the program and the fan base stood out to him as well. In his words, he can see himself fitting into the system and making an impact with that mindset.

“Mississippi State stands out for its toughness and the way they develop physical players. They play hard, and that mentality fits me, especially competing in the SEC every week,” Yarborough said to Rivals’ Brandon Huffman. “The coaching staff keeps it real with me, and I respect that it feels like a place where I can come in, work, and earn everything. I like how they emphasize discipline, playing fast, and building guys into pros through hard work. The energy around the program and the fan base is something unreal, and I can see myself fitting into their system and making an impact with that blue collar mindset.”

Yarborough is a three‑star prospect in the Rivals Industry Ranking, which averages the major recruiting services. Rivals lists him as the No. 26 interior offensive lineman in the 2027 class and the No. 8 player in Arizona.

350 jump ropes ✅ pic.twitter.com/WnhPxYS9ra — Dajohn Yarborough (@DajohnYarboroug) April 23, 2026

Scouting Report

From 247Sports National Recruiting Analyst Greg Biggins.

“Massive offensive line prospect who has a college body right now. Played primarily tackle as a sophomore but frame wise, projects best as an interior lineman at the college level. Plays with a ton of raw power and has a punch that can knock an opposing lineman backward. A true finisher who plays through the whistle and has the kind of nastiness you love to see in the trenches. Plays high at times but when he plays with good pad level, he’s a dominant player at the point of attack. Has a wrestling background to check off the multi-sport box and has one of the highest ceiling’s of any player out West in the ’27 class.”