Bulldogs have chance to steal commitment of 4-star QB from SEC rivals
STARKVILLE, Miss. — Mississppi State finds itself in the last leg of a high stakes recruiting race for the services of 2027 4-star quarterback prospect Jayce Johnson.
The 6-foot-3, 210 pound passer is one of the top players in class at No. 32 overall, No. 2 among quarterbacks and No. 4 player out of Georgia.
A Valdosta, Georgia native, Johnson is set to announce his college decision Aug. 3 between Mississippi State, Texas A&M, Tennessee, South Carolina and Florida State.
Other programs that extended offers were with Arkansas, Duke, Florida, Auburn, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Missouri, Ole Miss, SMU, Virginia Tech and many more.
Johnson proved his blue chip rating earlier this offseason with an MVP level performance at the Rivals Combine in Atlanta in May.
He has seen his recruiting stock soar since mid-March as a borderline 247sports composite top 100 prospect to just outside of 5-star status.
Imposing frame for a prospect who is still 15 years of age. Physically advanced for his age and will more than likely play north of 225-230 pounds at the next level.- Cooper Petagna, 247sports analyst
Displays above average athleticism avoiding and escaping pressure in the pocket. Demonstrates adequate mobility as a runner.
Flashes excellent arm strength with a tight, abbreviated motion, showing the ability to get the ball out quickly. Flashes some touch on his deep ball but will need to continue to learn how to play with touch and change velocity.
Shows a natural gamer demeanor, along with the ability to play within the structure of the offense. Love his trajectory, especially with where he is in his physical development and age.
Still needs some technical and athletic development, but one of the most physically talented QB prospects in the class at this early stage.
As a sophomore, Johnson completed over 67% of his pass attempts for 1,799 yards, 16 touchdowns and just three interceptions.
The quarterback position under second year coach Jeff Lebby is in a fine spot going into the 2025 season as the group is deeper than it has been in quite sometime.
Starting quarterback Blake Shapen is back after missing the majority of 2024 with a shoulder injury he sustained against Florida.
The Bulldogs' offense wasn't very good after he went down but the emergence of former backup Michael Van Buren showed promise throwing for 1,886 yards, 11 touchdowns and seven interceptions while tacing on another five scores on the ground.
His decision to transfer led to Luke Kromenhoek coming over from Florida State out of the portal.
Coaches decided that wasn't enough and signed in-state 4-star quarterback Kamario Taylor from Macon, the No. 80 overall prospect in the country for 2025.
Taylor proved to be one of the top quarterbacks in the country by leading Noxubee Country team to the Mississippi 3A championship game behind a stat line of 2,908 passing yards, 40 touchdowns and 6 interceptions. He added another 1,205 yards on the ground with another 16 scores.
Should the Bulldogs possibly land Johnson, Lebby will have quietly assembled one the best quarterback rooms while no one notices.