Mississippi State QB Kamario Taylor named SEC Freshman of the Week
Mississippi State freshman quarterback Kamario Taylor made his first collegiate start in the Battle for the Golden Egg.
Taylor wasn’t able to lead the Bulldogs to an upset victory, but played well-enough to give fans some hope for a better 2026 season.
It also earned him his second weekly SEC honor.
Taylor was named the SEC Freshman of the Week on Monday after gaining more than 300 yards of total offense against No. 7 Ole Miss.
In the Egg Bowl, Taylor completed 15 of his 31 passes for 178 yards and ran for a game-high 173 yards and two touchdowns. It’s his first 100-yard rushing performance and second game with multiple touchdowns.
“I’m big on goals. I set goals and didn’t accomplish all of them, but I feel like I did straight as an 18-year-old freshmen,” Taylor said. “Coming in learning a new offensive system and playing with new guys was totally different. I could have done better, but it’s God’s timing.”
Mississippi State made the decision to start Taylor in the final game of the season over Blake Shapen and he showed flashes of greatness. But also showed he has more to learn and improve.
“I felt like he was ready. He had just gotten better and better,” Bulldogs’ coach Jeff Lebby said of Taylor. “When you’re around him and in the meeting room with him every single day, the young man has great command and great understanding of what we’re trying to do. He’s worked himself into knowing what the expectation is. He’s going to want so much back, but the toughness he played with, I’m proud of how he went about it.”
Lebby added that Taylor gave the Bulldogs the best chance to beat the Rebels and reach bowl eligibility.
“Really hard decision for me,” Lebby said. “As we got back from Missouri, thought about it non-stop on Sunday. For me, as hard as it was to make, the result hadn’t been to we needed. For us, I felt like things had not been great up front. Who’s the guy that had the ability to make a couple of plays when things aren’t perfect? (Taylor) had done some good things and I felt like it was the right time. For me, incredibly hard because of my love for Blake (Shapen), his toughness, how he has led and continued to be exactly who he is supposed to be. For me, really hard but at the beginning of last week I made that decision.”