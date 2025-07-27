Bulldogs in desperate need of good start in 2027 class
STARKVILLE, Miss. — Unless an unforeseen decommitment happens, Mississippi State's 2026 class is likely complete ahead of fall practice next week.
While the class ranked in the top 25 for a very brief period in early June, other high profile recruits have announced their pledges which has filtered Mississippi State's class to No. 45 nationally.
Should that ranking hold, it will be the lowest ranked signing class at Mississippi State dating back to 2008 (No. 41).
That sort of result shouldn’t be the expectation for Bulldogs fans either, especially after consistent top 30 finishes under Dan Mullen, Joe Moorhead and Mike Leach.
There are a handful of needle movers on offense that can generate excitement among the fanbase. Each one of these four rising juniors are ranked among the top-150 prospects nationally and are perfect fits in a coach Jeff Lebby offense.
QB Jayce Johnson, Valdosta, Ga.
The Mississippi State offensive staff finds itself in the last leg of a high stakes recruiting race for the services of one of the top 2027 quarterbacks.
He will announce his college decision Aug. 3 between Mississippi State, Texas A&M, Tennessee, South Carolina and Florida State.
As a sophomore, last season, the 6-foot-3, 210 pound passer completed over 67% of his pass attempts for 1,799 yards, 16 touchdowns and just three interceptions.
While the Bulldogs seem to be have an outside shot, Lebby's offense attracts big time arm talent with his proven system at schools such as UCF, Ole Miss and Oklahoma.
Coaches were able to convince in-state quarterback Kamario Taylor to sign after a disappointing 2-10 season, but improvement must be shown to maintain relevancy on the recruiting trail.
RB Ty Robinson, Brandon, Miss.
Another elite offensive talent in the backfield, Robinson was electric as a sophomore with nearly 2,000 yards of offense and 34 touchdowns.
His performance was instrumental in helping Brandon High School to a 12-2 record and reach the state's 7A championship game.
The 5-foot-9.5, 199 tailback has been offered by schools coast to coast such as Mississippi State, Alabama, Arizona State, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Ole Miss and many others.
Robinson is touted as a 4-star prospect, No. 43 overall athlete in the country, No. 4 among running backs and No. 2 in the Magnolia State, according to 247sports composite ranking.
ATH Ty Keys, Poplarville, Miss.
Speaking of electric athletes, Keys can play multiple positions at the next level following a couple of promising years as an underclassman.
Keys was named the most valuable player in the 4A state title game when he put the team on his back, recording 130 yards and a touchdown on the ground, an 83-yard kick return for a score
Despite missing eight games with a shoulder injury, he was still impactful when healthy by recording 101 carries for 565 yards and seven touchdowns. He flashed immediate impact during his freshman season in 2023 with 148 carries for 1,222 yards and 24 touchdowns along with 21 tackles, one pass breakup and a forced fumble on defense.
Going into his junior campaign, Keys is rated a 4-star at No. 133 overall, No. 9 among running backs and No. 6 prospect in Mississippi, according to 247sports.
He tells Mississippi State on SI that the Bulldogs are for sure in his top five.
“Like they say, ‘Sip made ‘Sip stayed,” Keys said. “I definitely plan on visiting this fall a couple times.”
OT Cayden Moss, Jackson, Miss.
One of the country's premier prospects, Moss helped his Raiders team average 362 rushing yards last season with a 9-4 overall record and appearance in the second round of the 6A playoffs.
Moss has fielded offers from schools around the country including Mississippi State, Alabama, Ole Miss, Auburn, Baylor, Florida, LSU, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas and many others.
The 6-foot-5, 270 pound tackle is currently touted as a consensus 5-star prospect, No. 20 overall player in the country, No. 4 among offensive tackles and top player in Mississippi, according to 247sports.
The only way to truly change the outcome is to produce results on the field. That certainly wasn’t the case in 2024, but Lebby’s coaching staff has been able to recruit their way out of jam by adding solid skill players and mass along both sides of the line of scrimmage.
Now, the results have immediately for a difference to be made on the recruiting front.