Bulldogs in great spot to land 2026 Florida linebacker
SRARKVILLE, Miss. — Mississippi State coaches were rather impressive this weekend while hosting a long list of official visitors.
One athlete in attendance has seen his recruitment shift a bit recently in a big way as the Bulldogs have begun a push to secure a commitment from 2026 linebacker Maurice Jones, Jr.
Recruiting remains heavily relationship driven between coaches and high school athletes and Jones seems to be a player that can potentially commit to the program over the next few weeks or months.
"Mississippi State is awesome, the best program I've seen myself," Jones said. "I love how all the coaches and staff are like one big family."
Bulldogs coaches have watched Jones development as an SEC type of linebacker for nearly a year and are still his only Power Five offer which should play a role in his future college decision.
At this point in his recruitment, the 6-foot-3, 210 pound athlete has other scholarship offers from the likes of Appalachian State, Charlotte, Florida International, Marshall, Southern Miss and many others.
Jones shared that the bond between him and the Bulldogs staff is strong and continues to fascinate him throughout the process.
"The relationship from coaches and even to recruits is unreal," Jones said. "They have been keeping in contact with me for a year straight."
Like no other program, the comfort level Mississippi State coaches, players and program as a whole promotes a solid culture for recruits but a family atmosphere.
"I loved the hospitality from [the Bulldogs] this weekend for me and me family," it really gives me the “home” feeling I’ve been looking for
The surreal moment for Jones was going through the facilities such as the locker room and stadium to get a small glimpse of what it's like donning the maroon and white.
He had the chance to sit down and understand the culture and expectations of the Mississippi State program while also understanding what it takes to play at the college level.
"It felt great while visiting," Jones said. "We saw most of the facilities on campus and just being in the locker rooms, getting to know players that play my position, also being in my position room with outside linebackers coach [Vincent] Dancy and defensive analyst Nick [Licostie]."
The Bulldogs program seems to be in a great position to land Jones as Mississippi State seemed to have rolled out the red carpet for each player this weekend.
"Mississippi State was an awesome experience," Jones said. "Its definitely a place I can see myself playing someday."
"I know for sure I will develop here just by seeing that the coaches want best for their players. Also getting to know coach [Jeff] Lebby even more and the rest of the coaches was a highlight of the visit."
The Bulldogs 2026 class currently consists of 10 commits but are without a pledge from a linebacker in this cycle.
Jones experienced a breakout season as a junior totaling 54 tackles, four tackles for loss and four sacks.
Mississippi State doesn't lack in numbers in the linebacker room either with 15 players are among the position group going into fall practice next month.
2025 Bulldogs Linebackers
Nic Mitchell, Redshirt Senior
Fatt Forrest, Redshirt Freshman
Zakari Tillman, Junior
Malick Sylla, Senior (Texas A&M transfer)
Jalen Smith, Redshirt sophomore (Tennessee transfer)
Tyler Lockhart, Freshman
Derion Gullette, Redshirt Freshman (Texas transfer)
Montrell Chapman, Junior
LaKendrick James, Junior
AJ Rice, Freshman
Tyshun Willis, Freshman
Branden Jennings, Redshirt Senior
Turner Reeves, Freshman
Ja'Byris Stewart, Junior