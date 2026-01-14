Why Mississippi State’s quiet offseason strategy is about keeping players

STARKVILLE, Miss. — In the current college football economy, players move faster than coaching rumors, and loyalty is usually seasonal.

Mississippi State, however, appears determined to buck that trend, or at least slow it down.

While much of the SEC treats the NCAA transfer portal like a clearance aisle with no return policy, the Bulldogs have taken a quieter path. Instead of mass exits, State has focused on keeping as much of its roster intact as possible.

That approach won’t trend nationally. It won’t win offseason championships. But it might just help the Dawgs avoid starting over — again.

Mississippi State hasn’t avoided the portal entirely. New faces have arrived, visits continue, and roster management remains ongoing. Still, the most consistent theme has been who chose to stay.

That list includes contributors on both sides of the ball, players who logged real snaps, and veterans who could have tested the market elsewhere.

In a sport defined by churn, that matters.

Continuity, even modest continuity, is becoming a competitive edge.

Especially in the SEC.

Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Kamario Taylor (1) during the first quarter against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Bank of America Stadium. | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Backfield and offense return familiar faces

The Bulldogs’ retention effort begins in the backfield, where Fluff Bothwell remains in Starkville.

After previously considering portal options, the running back returns following a productive season that included back-to-back 100-yard games.

Bothwell’s presence gives Mississippi State a known commodity at a position often rebuilt annually.

His return also offers a level of trust between player and program that’s increasingly rare.

Xavier Gayten also comes back, adding depth and balance to the running back room. Together, the duo provides experience and continuity rather than uncertainty.

At quarterback, Kamario Taylor’s return allows State to maintain stability under center. His dual-threat skill set gives the offense flexibility as it continues to evolve.

Wide receiver Anthony Evans also stays put after leading the team in receptions and surpassing 800 receiving yards. In a portal cycle where productive receivers often leave, Evans’ return stands out.

Rather than rebuilding the offense piece by piece, the Dawgs keep much of the framework intact.

That’s intentional.

Mississippi State Bulldogs defensive lineman Trevion Williams (23) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Defense benefits from experience and depth

On the defensive side, Mississippi State retains several contributors who factor prominently into the front seven.

Will Whitson’s return adds depth along the defensive line after injury limited his availability. With a clean slate, Whitson provides size and experience up front.

DJ Reed and Trevion Williams also return, giving the Bulldogs veteran presence on the line and continuity in a unit that often takes time to develop.

At linebacker, Tyler Lockhart continues his progression after earning snaps last season. Jalen Smith’s return further reinforces a group built more on familiarity than replacement.

The secondary follows a similar pattern.

Cornerback Kelley Jones, once a long-term project, returns after becoming a reliable contributor. Safety Isaac Smith also comes back after tallying 64 tackles, anchoring the back end with experience.

Special teams stability remains intact as well, with kicker Kyle Ferrie returning to provide consistency in the kicking game.

Defense, like offense, benefits from players who already know the system.

Mississippi State Bulldogs coach Jeff Lebby talks with the sideline judge during the first quarter against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Bank of America Stadium. | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Retention becomes quiet offseason strategy

Mississippi State’s offseason may not generate dramatic headlines, but its strategy is clear.

Keep the roster intact where possible. Supplement where necessary. Avoid unnecessary turnover.

In a league where offseason rebuilds have become annual traditions, the Dawgs are betting that continuity can be just as valuable as splash additions.

That approach doesn’t guarantee wins. It doesn’t eliminate the need for portal help. But it does reduce the need to start from scratch.

For the Bulldogs, stability might not be flashy, but it’s practical.

And in today’s version of college football, practicality might be the rarest luxury of all.

Key takeaways

Mississippi State emphasized roster retention during the transfer portal cycle

Key contributors return across offense, defense and special teams

Continuity could provide stability entering the 2026 season

Dawgs Feed