Cowbell Corner

Bulldogs in NFL: How former Mississippi State players fared in Week 18

The NFL regular season has reached its end, but the season isn't over for six Bulldogs who are on teams bound for the playoffs.
Taylor Hodges|
Los Angeles Rams cornerback Emmanuel Forbes Jr. (1) warms up prior to a game against the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium.
Los Angeles Rams cornerback Emmanuel Forbes Jr. (1) warms up prior to a game against the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

In this story:

Mississippi State Bulldogs

The NFL regular season has come to an end, but six Mississippi State alumni will continue their seasons in the playoffs.

Denico Autry (Houston), Logan Cooke (Jacksonville), Charles Cross (Seattle), Jaden Crumedy (Carolina), Emmanuel Forbes (Los Angeles) and Motez Sweat (Chicago) are all on teams that made the playoffs that begin Saturday.

For the other Bulldogs, their offseasons began on Monday.

Here's how all former Mississippi State football players performed in the final week of the season, along with final regular season stats.

Bulldogs in NFL: Week 18

Denico Autry, DE, Houston Texans

Last Week: Played 10 defensive and six special teams snaps in a 38-30 win against the Colts.
Season: 8 tackles, 3 tackle for loss, 3.5 sacks, 1 quarterback hurry, 1 FF, 1 PD, 1 blocked field goal.

Logan Cooke, P, Jacksonville Jaguars

Last Week: Had three punts for 138 yards (46 avg.) with a long of 60 yards and one punt landed inside the 20 in a 41-7 win against the Titans.
Season: 60 punts, 2,878 yards, 48.0 avg., long 66, 22 IN20

Charles Cross, OT, Seattle Seahawks

Last Week: Did not play due to injury in a 13-3 win against the 49ers.
Season: 14 GS

Jaden Crumedy, DT, Carolina Panthers

Last Week: Currently on Panthers’ practice squad.
Season: 2 tackles, 3 GP

Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Los Angeles Rams

Last Week: Had two tackles and one pass deflection in a 37-20 win against the Cardinals.
Season: 45 tackles (33 solo), 1 FF, 17 PD, 3 INT

Willie Gay Jr., LB, Miami Dolphins

Last Week: Had two tackles in a 38-10 win against the Dolphins.
Season: 14 GP, 17 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 sack, 1 PD

J.T. Gray, S, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Last Week: Had two tackles in a 16-14 win against the Panthers.
Season: 4 GP, 3 tackles

Chris Jones, DE, Kansas City Chiefs

Last Week: Had three tackles, two tackles for a loss and two sacks in a 14-12 loss to the Raiders.
Season: 21 tackles, 10 TFL, 7 sacks, 1 PD

Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys

Last Week: Completed 7-of-11 passes for 70 yards and one run for a one-yard loss in a 34-17 loss to the Giants.
Season: 404 of 600, 4,552 yards, 30 TD, 10 INT; 52 runs, 177 yards, 2 TD

Decamerion Richardson, CB, Las Vegas Raiders

Last Week: Had one tackle in a 14-12 win against the Chiefs.
Season: 10 tackles

Jeffery Simmons, DT, Tennessee Titans

Last Week: Had two tackles, one tackle for a loss and one sack in a 41-7 loss to the Jaguars.
Season: 67 tackles, 17 TFL, 11 sacks, 12 QBH, 1 FF, 3 PD; 1 reception, 1 yard, 1 TD

Darius Slay, CB, Buffalo Bills

Last Week: On reserve/did not report list.
Season: 23 solo tackles, 1 PD

Preston Smith, LB, Washington Commanders

Last Week: Had one tackle in a 24-17 win against the Eagles.
Season: 21 tackles, 2 TFL, 0.5 sacks, 1 PD

Montez Sweat, DE, Chicago Bears

Last Week: Had four tackles and half-sack in a 19-16 loss to the Lions.
Season: 53 tackles, 13 TFLs, 10 sacks, 5 PD

Tyrus Wheat, DE, Detroit Lions

Last Week: Had one tackle in a 19-16 win against the Bears.
Season: 15 tackles, 1 TFL, 1.5 sacks, 1 PD

Injured Bulldogs

Martin Emerson, CB, Cleveland Browns

Season: Out for the season (torn Achilles)

Elgton Jenkins, C, Green Bay Packers

Season: 9 GS

Nathaniel Watson, LB, Cleveland Browns

Season: Out for the season (bicep)

DAWG FEED:

Published
Taylor Hodges
TAYLOR HODGES

Award-winning sports editor, writer, columnist, and photographer with 15 years’ experience offering his opinion and insight about the sports world in Mississippi and Texas, but he was taken to Razorback pep rallies at Billy Bob's Texas in Fort Worth before he could walk. Taylor has covered all levels of sports, from small high schools in the Mississippi Delta to NFL games. Follow Taylor on Twitter and Facebook.

Home/Football