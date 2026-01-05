Bulldogs in NFL: How former Mississippi State players fared in Week 18

The NFL regular season has come to an end, but six Mississippi State alumni will continue their seasons in the playoffs.

Denico Autry (Houston), Logan Cooke (Jacksonville), Charles Cross (Seattle), Jaden Crumedy (Carolina), Emmanuel Forbes (Los Angeles) and Motez Sweat (Chicago) are all on teams that made the playoffs that begin Saturday.

For the other Bulldogs, their offseasons began on Monday.

Here's how all former Mississippi State football players performed in the final week of the season, along with final regular season stats.

Bulldogs in NFL: Week 18

Denico Autry, DE, Houston Texans Last Week: Played 10 defensive and six special teams snaps in a 38-30 win against the Colts.

Season: 8 tackles, 3 tackle for loss, 3.5 sacks, 1 quarterback hurry, 1 FF, 1 PD, 1 blocked field goal.

Logan Cooke, P, Jacksonville Jaguars Last Week: Had three punts for 138 yards (46 avg.) with a long of 60 yards and one punt landed inside the 20 in a 41-7 win against the Titans.

Season: 60 punts, 2,878 yards, 48.0 avg., long 66, 22 IN20

Charles Cross, OT, Seattle Seahawks Last Week: Did not play due to injury in a 13-3 win against the 49ers.

Season: 14 GS

Jaden Crumedy, DT, Carolina Panthers Last Week: Currently on Panthers’ practice squad.

Season: 2 tackles, 3 GP

Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Los Angeles Rams Last Week: Had two tackles and one pass deflection in a 37-20 win against the Cardinals.

Season: 45 tackles (33 solo), 1 FF, 17 PD, 3 INT

Willie Gay Jr., LB, Miami Dolphins Last Week: Had two tackles in a 38-10 win against the Dolphins.

Season: 14 GP, 17 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 sack, 1 PD

J.T. Gray, S, Tampa Bay Buccaneers Last Week: Had two tackles in a 16-14 win against the Panthers.

Season: 4 GP, 3 tackles

Chris Jones, DE, Kansas City Chiefs Last Week: Had three tackles, two tackles for a loss and two sacks in a 14-12 loss to the Raiders.

Season: 21 tackles, 10 TFL, 7 sacks, 1 PD

Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys Last Week: Completed 7-of-11 passes for 70 yards and one run for a one-yard loss in a 34-17 loss to the Giants.

Season: 404 of 600, 4,552 yards, 30 TD, 10 INT; 52 runs, 177 yards, 2 TD

Decamerion Richardson, CB, Las Vegas Raiders Last Week: Had one tackle in a 14-12 win against the Chiefs.

Season: 10 tackles

Jeffery Simmons, DT, Tennessee Titans Last Week: Had two tackles, one tackle for a loss and one sack in a 41-7 loss to the Jaguars.

Season: 67 tackles, 17 TFL, 11 sacks, 12 QBH, 1 FF, 3 PD; 1 reception, 1 yard, 1 TD

Darius Slay, CB, Buffalo Bills Last Week: On reserve/did not report list.

Season: 23 solo tackles, 1 PD

Preston Smith, LB, Washington Commanders Last Week: Had one tackle in a 24-17 win against the Eagles.

Season: 21 tackles, 2 TFL, 0.5 sacks, 1 PD

Montez Sweat, DE, Chicago Bears Last Week: Had four tackles and half-sack in a 19-16 loss to the Lions.

Season: 53 tackles, 13 TFLs, 10 sacks, 5 PD

Tyrus Wheat, DE, Detroit Lions Last Week: Had one tackle in a 19-16 win against the Bears.

Season: 15 tackles, 1 TFL, 1.5 sacks, 1 PD

Injured Bulldogs

Martin Emerson, CB, Cleveland Browns Season: Out for the season (torn Achilles)

Elgton Jenkins, C, Green Bay Packers Season: 9 GS

Nathaniel Watson, LB, Cleveland Browns Season: Out for the season (bicep)

