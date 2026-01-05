Bulldogs in NFL: How former Mississippi State players fared in Week 18
In this story:
The NFL regular season has come to an end, but six Mississippi State alumni will continue their seasons in the playoffs.
Denico Autry (Houston), Logan Cooke (Jacksonville), Charles Cross (Seattle), Jaden Crumedy (Carolina), Emmanuel Forbes (Los Angeles) and Motez Sweat (Chicago) are all on teams that made the playoffs that begin Saturday.
For the other Bulldogs, their offseasons began on Monday.
Here's how all former Mississippi State football players performed in the final week of the season, along with final regular season stats.
Bulldogs in NFL: Week 18
Denico Autry, DE, Houston Texans
Last Week: Played 10 defensive and six special teams snaps in a 38-30 win against the Colts.
Season: 8 tackles, 3 tackle for loss, 3.5 sacks, 1 quarterback hurry, 1 FF, 1 PD, 1 blocked field goal.
Logan Cooke, P, Jacksonville Jaguars
Last Week: Had three punts for 138 yards (46 avg.) with a long of 60 yards and one punt landed inside the 20 in a 41-7 win against the Titans.
Season: 60 punts, 2,878 yards, 48.0 avg., long 66, 22 IN20
Charles Cross, OT, Seattle Seahawks
Last Week: Did not play due to injury in a 13-3 win against the 49ers.
Season: 14 GS
Jaden Crumedy, DT, Carolina Panthers
Last Week: Currently on Panthers’ practice squad.
Season: 2 tackles, 3 GP
Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Los Angeles Rams
Last Week: Had two tackles and one pass deflection in a 37-20 win against the Cardinals.
Season: 45 tackles (33 solo), 1 FF, 17 PD, 3 INT
Willie Gay Jr., LB, Miami Dolphins
Last Week: Had two tackles in a 38-10 win against the Dolphins.
Season: 14 GP, 17 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 sack, 1 PD
J.T. Gray, S, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Last Week: Had two tackles in a 16-14 win against the Panthers.
Season: 4 GP, 3 tackles
Chris Jones, DE, Kansas City Chiefs
Last Week: Had three tackles, two tackles for a loss and two sacks in a 14-12 loss to the Raiders.
Season: 21 tackles, 10 TFL, 7 sacks, 1 PD
Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys
Last Week: Completed 7-of-11 passes for 70 yards and one run for a one-yard loss in a 34-17 loss to the Giants.
Season: 404 of 600, 4,552 yards, 30 TD, 10 INT; 52 runs, 177 yards, 2 TD
Decamerion Richardson, CB, Las Vegas Raiders
Last Week: Had one tackle in a 14-12 win against the Chiefs.
Season: 10 tackles
Jeffery Simmons, DT, Tennessee Titans
Last Week: Had two tackles, one tackle for a loss and one sack in a 41-7 loss to the Jaguars.
Season: 67 tackles, 17 TFL, 11 sacks, 12 QBH, 1 FF, 3 PD; 1 reception, 1 yard, 1 TD
Darius Slay, CB, Buffalo Bills
Last Week: On reserve/did not report list.
Season: 23 solo tackles, 1 PD
Preston Smith, LB, Washington Commanders
Last Week: Had one tackle in a 24-17 win against the Eagles.
Season: 21 tackles, 2 TFL, 0.5 sacks, 1 PD
Montez Sweat, DE, Chicago Bears
Last Week: Had four tackles and half-sack in a 19-16 loss to the Lions.
Season: 53 tackles, 13 TFLs, 10 sacks, 5 PD
Tyrus Wheat, DE, Detroit Lions
Last Week: Had one tackle in a 19-16 win against the Bears.
Season: 15 tackles, 1 TFL, 1.5 sacks, 1 PD
Injured Bulldogs
Martin Emerson, CB, Cleveland Browns
Season: Out for the season (torn Achilles)
Elgton Jenkins, C, Green Bay Packers
Season: 9 GS
Nathaniel Watson, LB, Cleveland Browns
Season: Out for the season (bicep)
DAWG FEED:
Award-winning sports editor, writer, columnist, and photographer with 15 years’ experience offering his opinion and insight about the sports world in Mississippi and Texas, but he was taken to Razorback pep rallies at Billy Bob's Texas in Fort Worth before he could walk. Taylor has covered all levels of sports, from small high schools in the Mississippi Delta to NFL games. Follow Taylor on Twitter and Facebook.