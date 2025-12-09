Bulldogs in NFL: How former Mississippi State players fared in Week 14

Former Mississippi State cornerback Darius Slay was claimed by the Buffalo Bills after being released by the Steelers.

However, Slay didn't report to Buffalo and didn't play in this weekend's slate of games. According to reports, Slay wants to return to the Eagles who he won a Super Bowl with last season.

Whether or not that ends up happening remains to be seen. But the Bills could keep Slay on the reserve/did not report list, meaning Slay wouldn't be able to play for the Eagles or anyone else.

Here's how former Mississippi State players performed in Week 14.

Bulldogs in NFL: Week 14 Schedule

Denico Autry, DE, Houston Texans Last Week: Had one tackle and a half sack in a 20-10 win against the Chiefs.

Season: 5 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1.5 sacks, 1 quarterback hurry, 1 PD, 1 blocked field goal.

Logan Cooke, P, Jacksonville Jaguars Last Week: Cooke had three punts for 137 yards (45.7 ypp) with a long of 50 yards and one landed inside the 20-yard line.

Season: 47 punts, 2,197 yards, 46.7 avg., long 63, 16 IN20

Charles Cross, OT, Seattle Seahawks Last Week: Cross started at left tackle and played 53 offensive snaps and 7 special teams snaps in a 37-9 win against the Falcons.

Season: 13 GS

Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Los Angeles Rams Last Week: Forbes had four tackles and one pass defended in a 45-17 win against the Cardinals.

Season: 33 tackles (21 solo), 1 FF, 14 PD, 3 INT

Willie Gay Jr., LB, Miami Dolphins Last Week: Had three tackles, one tackle for a loss, one sack and one pass defended in a 34-10 win against the Jets.

Season: 11 GP, 10 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 sack, 1 PD

J.T. Gray, S, Tampa Bay Buccaneers Last Week: On Tampa Bay's practice squad

Season: 1 GP

Chris Jones, DE, Kansas City Chiefs Last Week: Had two tackles, one tackle for a loss, one sack and one pass defended in a 20-10 loss to the Texans.

Season: 17 tackles, 7 TFL, 4 sacks, 1 PD

Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys Last Week: Prescott started and completed 31 of 47 passes for 376 yards, one touchdown, two interceptions with three runs for 14 yards in a 44-30 loss to the Lions.

Season: 334 of 484, 3,637 yards, 26 TD, 10 INT; 44 runs, 138 yards, 2 TD

Decamerion Richardson, CB, Las Vegas Raiders Last Week: Richardson played 12 special teams snaps in a 24-17 loss to the Broncos..

Season: 7 tackles

Jeffery Simmons, DT, Tennessee Titans Last Week: Simmons had seven tackles, two tackles for a loss, 1.5 sacks and one pass defended in a 31-29 win against the Browns.

Season: 48 tackles, 12 TFL, 8 sack, 8 QBH, 1 FF, 1 OD

Darius Slay, CB, Buffalo Bills Last Week: Did not play.

Season: 23 solo tackles, 1 PD

Preston Smith, LB, Washington Commanders Last Week: Had three tackles in a 31-0 loss to the Vikings.

Season: 8 GP, 14 tackles, 1 TFL

Montez Sweat, DE, Chicago Bears Last Week: Sweat had two tackles, one tackle for a loss and one sack in a 28-21 loss to the Packers

Season: 38 tackles, 12 TFLs, 8.5 sacks, 5 PD

Tyrus Wheat, DE, Detroit Lions Last Week: Wheat had two tackles and one pass defended in a 44-30 win against the Cowboys.

Season: 13 tackles, 1 TFL, 1.5 sacks, 1 PD

Bye Weeks

Carolina Panthers

Jaden Crumedy, DT, Carolina Panthers Last Week: Currently on Panthers’ practice squad.

Season: 2 tackles, 3 GP

Injured Bulldogs

Martin Emerson, CB, Cleveland Browns Season: Out for the season (torn Achilles)

Elgton Jenkins, C, Green Bay Packers Season: 9 GS

Nathaniel Watson, LB, Cleveland Browns Season: Out for the season (bicep)

DAWG FEED: