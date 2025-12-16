Bulldogs in NFL: How former Mississippi State players fared in Week 15

Thirteen former Mississippi State players were in action this weekend, but one still remains in limbo.

Cornerback Darius Slay remains on the Bills' reserve/did not report list and no further updates or progress about his situation has been made. In a press conference last week, Bills coach Sean McDermott refused to answer any questions about Slay.

Sean McDermott on Darius Slay 👀 pic.twitter.com/Nyx1LTlhGd — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) December 10, 2025

In other news, Titans' defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons continued his great season, this time by showing off his receiving ability.

Simmons caught a touchdown pass from Cam Ward against the 49ers and had to work to get open.

Bulldogs in NFL: Week 15 Results

Denico Autry, DE, Houston Texans Last Week: Had one tackle, a tackle for a loss and one sack in a 40-20 win against the Cardinals.

Season: 6 tackles, 2 tackle for loss, 2.5 sacks, 1 quarterback hurry, 1 PD, 1 blocked field goal.

Logan Cooke, P, Jacksonville Jaguars Last Week: Cooke had two punts for 104 yards (52 ypp) with a long of 57 yards in a 48-20 win against the Jets.

Season: 49 punts, 2,301 yards, 47 avg., long 63, 16 IN20

Charles Cross, OT, Seattle Seahawks Last Week: Cross started at left tackle and played 59 offensive snaps and 6 special teams snaps in an 18-16 win against the Colts.

Season: 14 GS

Jaden Crumedy, DT, Carolina Panthers Last Week: Currently on Panthers’ practice squad.

Season: 2 tackles, 3 GP

Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Los Angeles Rams Last Week: Forbes had six tackles and a pass deflection in a 41-34 win against the Lions.

Season: 39 tackles (27 solo), 1 FF, 15 PD, 3 INT

Willie Gay Jr., LB, Miami Dolphins Last Week: Had one tackle in a 28-15 loss to the Steelers.

Season: 12 GP, 11 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 sack, 1 PD

J.T. Gray, S, Tampa Bay Buccaneers Last Week: Added to the active roster last week and recorded one tackle in a 29-28 loss to the Falcons.

Season: 2 GP, 1 tackle

Chris Jones, DE, Kansas City Chiefs Last Week: Had two quarterback hits in a 16-13 loss to the Chargers.

Season: 17 tackles, 7 TFL, 4 sacks, 1 PD

Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys Last Week: Prescott started and completed 23 of 38 passes for 294 yards and no interceptions in a 34-26 loss to the Vikings.

Season: 357 of 522, 3,931 yards, 26 TD, 10 INT; 45 runs, 140 yards, 2 TD

Decamerion Richardson, CB, Las Vegas Raiders Last Week: Richardson had one tackle in a 31-0 loss to the Eagles.

Season: 8 tackles

Jeffery Simmons, DT, Tennessee Titans Last Week: Simmons had seven tackles, two tackles for a loss, one sack and a one-yard touchdown reception.

Season: 55 tackles, 14 TFL, 9 sacks, 8 QBH, 1 FF, 1 PD; 1 reception, 1 yard, 1 TD

Darius Slay, CB, Buffalo Bills Last Week: On reserve/did not report list.

Season: 23 solo tackles, 1 PD

Preston Smith, LB, Washington Commanders Last Week: Had two tackles, one tackle for a loss and one pass defended in a 29-21 win against the Giants.

Season: 9 GP, 16 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 PD

Montez Sweat, DE, Chicago Bears Last Week: Sweat had one tackle in a 31-3 win against the Browns.

Season: 39 tackles, 12 TFLs, 8.5 sacks, 5 PD

Tyrus Wheat, DE, Detroit Lions Last Week: Wheat had one tackle in a 41-34 loss to the Rams.

Season: 14 tackles, 1 TFL, 1.5 sacks, 1 PD

Injured Bulldogs

Martin Emerson, CB, Cleveland Browns Season: Out for the season (torn Achilles)

Elgton Jenkins, C, Green Bay Packers Season: 9 GS

Nathaniel Watson, LB, Cleveland Browns Season: Out for the season (bicep)

DAWG FEED: