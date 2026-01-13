Bulldogs in NFL: How former Mississippi State players fared in wildcard games
The opening round of the NFL playoffs had something for everyone.
There were close games, dominant blowouts, crazy comebacks and little-to-no referee controversies throughout the six games. It was an especially good weekend for three former Mississippi State football players who won their games.
Denico Autry (Texans), Emmanuel Forbes (Rams) and Montez Sweat (Bears) all won their respective playoff games while Logan Cooke and the Jaguars fell to Josh Allen and the Bills. (Note: Darius Slay is technically a member of the Buffalo Bills' but never reported after being picked up on the waiver wire nearly two months ago. He was spotted on the sidelines of the Eagles-49ers playoff game.)
Autry, Forbes and Sweat will join Charles Cross and the Seattle Seahawks in the NFL Divisional playoffs next weekend. Cross missed the final three games of the season with an injury, but the Seahawks are hopeful he will be available for the playoffs.
Either way, the Seahawks know they have a great left tackle for future seasons and locked Cross up with a four-year, $104.4 million contract extension in the final week of the regular season.
Denico Autry, DE, Houston Texans
Last Week: Had one tackle, a half-sack, two pass deflections and two QB hits in a 30-6 win against the Steelers.
Season: 9 tackles, 3 tackle for loss, 4 sacks, 1 FF, 3 PD, 2 blocked field goal.
Logan Cooke, P, Jacksonville Jaguars
Last Week: Had two punts for 100 yards (50 avg.) with a long of 58 and one landed inside the 20 yard line in a 27-24 loss to the Bills.
Season: 62 punts, 2,978 yards, 48.0 avg., long 66, 23 IN20
Jaden Crumedy, DT, Carolina Panthers
Last Week: Currently on Panthers’ practice squad.
Season: 2 tackles, 3 GP
Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Los Angeles Rams
Last Week: Had six tackles, three solo, in a 34-31 win against the Panthers.
Season: 51 tackles (36 solo), 1 FF, 17 PD, 3 INT
Darius Slay, CB, Buffalo Bills
Last Week: On reserve/did not report list.
Season: 23 solo tackles, 1 PD
Montez Sweat, DE, Chicago Bears
Last Week: Had three tackles, one pass deflection and three QB hits in a 31-27 win against the Packers.
Season: 56 tackles, 13 TFLs, 10 sacks, 6 PD
First Round Byes
Charles Cross, OT, Seattle Seahawks
Last Week: Did not play due to injury in a 13-3 win against the 49ers.
Season: 14 GS
DAWG FEED:
