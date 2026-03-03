Mississippi State Adds Wide Receivers Coach in Time for Spring Practices
Mississippi State’s staff picture is starting to settle just in time for spring ball, and the latest piece fills a position that’s been open for some time now.
Philip Montgomery is being hired as the Bulldogs’ wide receivers coach, according to reporting by On3’s Pete Nakos.
It fits the pattern Jeff Lebby has leaned on since the season ended: familiarity, experience, and voices he trusts as he shapes the program in his image.
Montgomery brings a long, winding résumé with him. He started in Texas high school football back in the ’90s, jumped to Houston in 2003, and eventually became one of the architects of Baylor’s high‑powered offenses during his run there, which included several season with Lebby.
From there, he spent eight seasons as Tulsa’s head coach, winning 43 games, reaching four bowls, and even making the AAC title game in the COVID‑shortened 2020 season. After Tulsa let him go following 2022, he bounced through Auburn, the UFL’s Birmingham Stallions, and most recently Virginia Tech, where he ended up as interim head coach last fall.
For Mississippi State, the timing matters more than the flash. Lebby has been reshaping the staff since the end of the 2025 season, firing defensive coordinator Coleman Hutzler, bringing back Zach Arnett in a surprising reunion, and moving on from receivers coach Chad Bumphis.
With spring practices closing in, you want your position coaches in place before the install starts, especially in an offense that leans so heavily on timing and rhythm.
Montgomery steps into a receivers room that’s talented but in transition. There’s returning production, there are new transfers, and there’s a system that asks a lot from its wideouts.
Having someone who’s coached quarterbacks, running backs, and entire offenses gives the group a steady hand as they try to find their footing before April.
And in the bigger picture, this is another sign of Lebby building the program the way he sees fit. Not with splashy headlines, but with people who can help him get through the grind of spring and summer. Arnett on defense, Montgomery on offense, and a staff that finally looks close to complete.
It’s not dramatic, but it’s the kind of groundwork that tends to show up once the season starts.
Award-winning sports editor, writer, columnist, and photographer with 15 years’ experience offering his opinion and insight about the sports world in Mississippi and Texas, but he was taken to Razorback pep rallies at Billy Bob's Texas in Fort Worth before he could walk. Taylor has covered all levels of sports, from small high schools in the Mississippi Delta to NFL games. Follow Taylor on Twitter and Facebook.