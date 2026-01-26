Bulldogs in NFL: Which Former Mississippi State Player is headed to Super Bowl LX?

Charles Cross will have a chance at obtain a Super Bowl ring.

The Seattle Seahawks defeated Emmanuel Forbes and the Los Angeles Rams 31-27 in the NFC championship game, sending Cross and the Seahawks to Super Bowl LX in Santa Clara, Calif. They'll face the New England Patriots there after the Patriots won the AFC championship game 10-7 against the Broncos.

Super Bowl LX wil take place in two weeks, February 8, which is good considering the status of Cross headed into Sunday's game against the Rams.

Cross missed the last three games of the regular season with a hamstring injury. He returned to play in the Seahawks' dominant divisional round win against the 49ers, but left in the third quarter with a foot injury. He didn't practice on Wednesday or Thursday, which landed him on Seattle's injury report.

However, he was listed as a full participant in the team's Friday practice which cleared him of any designation tags.

In Sunday's AFC title game, Cross played the full game and appeared to be at full strength. The extra week to prepare for the biggest game of the season will help ensure that.

Charles Cross, OT, Seattle Seahawks Last Week: Played and started in a 31-27 win over the Rams.

Season: 14 GS

Playoffs: 2 GS

Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Los Angeles Rams Last Week: Had one solo tackle in a 31-27 loss to the Seahawks.

Season: 52 tackles (37 solo), 1 FF, 17 PD, 3 INT

Eliminated Bulldogs

Denico Autry, DE, Houston Texans Last Week: Was active and played, but didn't record any stats in a 28-16 loss to the Patriots.

Season: 9 tackles, 3 tackle for loss, 4 sacks, 1 FF, 3 PD, 2 blocked field goal.

Logan Cooke, P, Jacksonville Jaguars Last Week: Had two punts for 100 yards (50 avg.) with a long of 58 and one landed inside the 20 yard line in a 27-24 loss to the Bills.

Season: 62 punts, 2,978 yards, 48.0 avg., long 66, 23 IN20

Jaden Crumedy, DT, Carolina Panthers Last Week: Currently on Panthers’ practice squad.

Season: 2 tackles, 3 GP

Darius Slay, CB, Buffalo Bills Last Week: On reserve/did not report list.

Season: 23 solo tackles, 1 PD

Montez Sweat, DE, Chicago Bears Last Week: Had two tackles, one tackle for a loss and one sack in a 20-17 overtime loss to the Rams.

Season: 58 tackles, 14 TFLs, 11 sacks, 6 PD

