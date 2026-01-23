Bulldogs in NFL: When Former Mississippi State Players Suit Up in AFC, NFC Title Games
Only one of the NFL's two conference championship games will feature former Mississippi State players.
Emmmanuel Forbes and the Los Angeles Rams are headed to face Charles Cross and the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC championship game Sunday evening.
That guarantees at least one former Bulldog will be competing in Super Bowl LX on February 8 in Santa Clara, Calif. However, there's no guarantee we'll see both Bulldogs this Sunday.
Charles Cross returned from a hamstring injury last week after missing three games, but ended up leaving the game in the third quarter with a new injury.
On Thursday, Seahawks' coach Mike Macdonald said they're "optimistic" Cross will be able to play Sunday. Considering the two backup options at tackle are also on the injury report, Seattle will need Cross on the field.
It's a situation worth monitoring for Seattle fans and Mississippi State fans wanting to see Cross in action, playing for a spot in the Super Bowl.
Sunday
No. 2 New England Patriots at No. 1 Denver Broncos | 2 p.m. | CBS
No. 5 Los Angeles Rams at No. 1 Seattle Seahawks | 5:30 p.m. | FOX
Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Los Angeles Rams
Last Week: Had one solo tackle in a 20-17 overtime win against the Bears.
Season: 52 tackles (37 solo), 1 FF, 17 PD, 3 INT
Charles Cross, OT, Seattle Seahawks
Last Week: Played and started, but left the game early with a foot injury in a 41-6 win against the 49ers.
Season: 14 GS
Playoffs: 1 GS
Eliminated Bulldogs
Denico Autry, DE, Houston Texans
Last Week: Was active and played, but didn't record any stats in a 28-16 loss to the Patriots.
Season: 9 tackles, 3 tackle for loss, 4 sacks, 1 FF, 3 PD, 2 blocked field goal.
Logan Cooke, P, Jacksonville Jaguars
Last Week: Had two punts for 100 yards (50 avg.) with a long of 58 and one landed inside the 20 yard line in a 27-24 loss to the Bills.
Season: 62 punts, 2,978 yards, 48.0 avg., long 66, 23 IN20
Jaden Crumedy, DT, Carolina Panthers
Last Week: Currently on Panthers’ practice squad.
Season: 2 tackles, 3 GP
Darius Slay, CB, Buffalo Bills
Last Week: On reserve/did not report list.
Season: 23 solo tackles, 1 PD
Montez Sweat, DE, Chicago Bears
Last Week: Had two tackles, one tackle for a loss and one sack in a 20-17 overtime loss to the Rams.
Season: 58 tackles, 14 TFLs, 11 sacks, 6 PD
