Bulldogs in NFL: When Former Mississippi State Players Suit Up in AFC, NFC Title Games

Only one of the NFL's two conference championship games will feature former Mississippi State players.

Emmmanuel Forbes and the Los Angeles Rams are headed to face Charles Cross and the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC championship game Sunday evening.

That guarantees at least one former Bulldog will be competing in Super Bowl LX on February 8 in Santa Clara, Calif. However, there's no guarantee we'll see both Bulldogs this Sunday.

Charles Cross returned from a hamstring injury last week after missing three games, but ended up leaving the game in the third quarter with a new injury.

On Thursday, Seahawks' coach Mike Macdonald said they're "optimistic" Cross will be able to play Sunday. Considering the two backup options at tackle are also on the injury report, Seattle will need Cross on the field.

Charles Cross – who didn’t practice Wednesday -- is “good,” Mike Macdonald says. They’re “optimistic” that he can play Sunday.



Josh Jones (knee) and Amari Kight (knee) are day to day, Macdonald says. — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) January 22, 2026

It's a situation worth monitoring for Seattle fans and Mississippi State fans wanting to see Cross in action, playing for a spot in the Super Bowl.

Sunday

No. 2 New England Patriots at No. 1 Denver Broncos | 2 p.m. | CBS

No. 5 Los Angeles Rams at No. 1 Seattle Seahawks | 5:30 p.m. | FOX

Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Los Angeles Rams Last Week: Had one solo tackle in a 20-17 overtime win against the Bears.

Season: 52 tackles (37 solo), 1 FF, 17 PD, 3 INT

Charles Cross, OT, Seattle Seahawks Last Week: Played and started, but left the game early with a foot injury in a 41-6 win against the 49ers.

Season: 14 GS

Playoffs: 1 GS

Eliminated Bulldogs

Denico Autry, DE, Houston Texans Last Week: Was active and played, but didn't record any stats in a 28-16 loss to the Patriots.

Season: 9 tackles, 3 tackle for loss, 4 sacks, 1 FF, 3 PD, 2 blocked field goal.

Logan Cooke, P, Jacksonville Jaguars Last Week: Had two punts for 100 yards (50 avg.) with a long of 58 and one landed inside the 20 yard line in a 27-24 loss to the Bills.

Season: 62 punts, 2,978 yards, 48.0 avg., long 66, 23 IN20

Jaden Crumedy, DT, Carolina Panthers Last Week: Currently on Panthers’ practice squad.

Season: 2 tackles, 3 GP

Darius Slay, CB, Buffalo Bills Last Week: On reserve/did not report list.

Season: 23 solo tackles, 1 PD

Montez Sweat, DE, Chicago Bears Last Week: Had two tackles, one tackle for a loss and one sack in a 20-17 overtime loss to the Rams.

Season: 58 tackles, 14 TFLs, 11 sacks, 6 PD

