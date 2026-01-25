State to Sundays Puts Mississippi State Roots in NFC Title Spotlight

There’s something funny about January football in the South.

By the time the calendar flips, the college season is long gone, recruiting talk has set in, and coaches are already selling hope. But the NFL playoffs have a way of dragging college pride back into the room, uninvited but welcome.

This weekend, Mississippi State fans don’t need a rooting guide. They just need a reminder.

No matter which side of the NFC Championship you pull for, one thing is guaranteed — a former Bulldog is heading to Super Bowl LX.

That’s not marketing fluff or a feel-good slogan. That’s math.

On one sideline stands Charles Cross, the former Mississippi State offensive tackle who now protects Seattle’s quarterback like rent is due.

On the other is Emmanuel Forbes, the ex-Dawg cornerback who has made a habit of turning passes into personal property for the Los Angeles Rams.

Same roots. Same maroon memories. Very different jobs.

And on Sunday, those paths cross again.

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Emmanuel Forbes Jr. (1) reacts after the game against the Carolina Panthers in the NFC Wild Card Round game at Bank of America Stadium. | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Same Conference, Same Result

This won’t be the first time Cross and Forbes have seen each other this season.

The Rams and Seahawks already split two regular-season games, which makes the third meeting feel less like a surprise and more like fate.

Back on Nov. 15, Forbes and the Rams pulled out a tight 21-19 win in Los Angeles. Later in the season, Cross and Seattle answered with a 38-37 victory at Lumen Field in Week 16.

Close games. No blowouts. No excuses.

Now comes the rubber match, with a Super Bowl ticket waiting on the other end.

For Mississippi State, that’s the real headline. It doesn’t matter which team advances. The State to Sundays pipeline is already validated.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) looks to pass as offensive tackle Charles Cross (67) backs against New York Giants defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux (5) during the third quarter at Lumen Field. | Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

Different Jobs, Same Foundation

Cross and Forbes don’t share a position, but they share something else — trust.

Coaches trust Cross to hold the edge when everything breaks down. Coaches trust Forbes to cover ground when mistakes can’t happen.

Those traits didn’t magically appear on draft night.

They were forged on fall Saturdays in Starkville, where blocking assignments mattered and defensive backs learned quickly that quarterbacks don’t apologize.

Mississippi State didn’t promise either player an easy road. It promised work.

And both took the deal.

Cross became a first-round pick because he handled SEC pass rushers with patience and power. Forbes earned his reputation by reading quarterbacks and gambling at the right moments. Neither style shows up in a highlight reel alone. It shows up when the stakes climb.

January Doesn’t Care How You Feel

The playoffs don’t come without bruises. Both former Bulldogs left their NFC Divisional Round games early last weekend — Cross with a foot injury and Forbes with a shoulder issue.

That’s January football doing what it always does.

Still, both are expected to play in the championship game, which says more than any practice report ever could. Availability matters this time of year. Toughness matters more.

For Mississippi State fans watching from home, that part hits close. The Dawgs have long leaned into the idea that being available — and reliable — counts just as much as being flashy.

This weekend is proof.

Starkville Shows Up in Subtle Ways

Nobody is rolling out cowbells on the NFC Championship broadcast. Nobody is explaining Davis Wade Stadium on the pregame show. That’s fine.

College pride doesn’t need a graphic package.

It lives in moments — a tackle held just long enough, a route jumped at exactly the right time.

It lives in knowing where players came from and why they play the way they do.

For State supporters, there’s comfort in seeing familiar names still matter when the spotlight gets harsh. Mississippi State may not dominate headlines every Saturday, but its fingerprints are all over Sunday.

The Pipeline Is the Point

The phrase “State to Sundays” gets used a lot, but weekends like this explain why it sticks. It’s not about volume. It’s about relevance.

Two former Bulldogs aren’t just in the playoffs. They’re central to how their teams function.

One protects the pocket. The other erases options. Both are trusted when the season is on the line.

That’s development. That’s evaluation. That’s proof.

And for recruits watching — quietly, even if nobody says it out loud — it matters.

No Wrong Choice, Only Pride

Championship Sunday usually forces fans to pick sides. For Mississippi State, this one doesn’t.

Cheer for Cross if you want to see the offense breathe.

Cheer for Forbes if you prefer chaos in the passing lanes. Either way, maroon roots are involved.

By the end of the night, one former Bulldog will be packing for the Super Bowl. The other will be packing up a season that still made State proud.

That’s the quiet win Mississippi State takes into every offseason — knowing its players don’t disappear when college ends.

They just change uniforms.

