Bulldogs in the NFL: Former Bulldogs share tie on opposite sides
Another week of NFL games are in the books and teams are now at the quarter mark of the regular season.
The highlight this week was Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys ending their game against Elgton Jenkins and the Green Bay Packers in a 40-40 tie.
Prescott was great in the game, but the Cowboys' defense couldn't stop Jenkins and the Packers' offense. That only puts a spotlight on the Micah Parsons.
But at least in the trade for Parsons, Jerry Jones got his wish of a defensive player that could help stop the run. Green Bay had 35 carries for only 164 yards in Sunday's game. So, of course, the trade is a success for the Cowboys.
Here's how the former Bulldogs fared in their Week 4 games:
Logan Cooke, P, Jacksonville Jaguars
Last Week: Cooke had five punts for 237 yards (47.4 avg.), one punt landed inside the 20-yard line and the longest was 58 yards.
Season: 15 punts, 736 yards, 49.1 avg., long 60
Charles Cross, OT, Seattle Seahawks
Last Week: Cross started at left tackle in a 23-20 win against the Cardinals.
Season: 4 GS
Jaden Crumedy, DT, Carolina Panthers
Last Week: Crumedy was inactive for the Panthers' 42-13 loss to the Patriots.
Season: 2 tackles, 3 GP
Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Los Angeles Rams
Last Week: Forbes had two tackles in a 27-20 win against the Colts.
Season: 12 tackles (6 solo, 6 assists), 1 INT, 1 PD
Willie Gay Jr., LB, Miami Dolphins
Last Week: Gay played three defensive snaps and seven special teams snaps in the Dolphins' 27-21 win against the Jets.
Season: 3 GP, 3 tackles, 1 TFL
Elgton Jenkins, C, Green Bay Packers
Last Week: Jenkins started at center and played every offensive snap in a 40-40 tie to the Cowboys.
Season: 4 GS
Chris Jones, DE, Kansas City Chiefs
Last Week: Jones started and had one tackle, one TFL, one pass deflected and two QB hits.
Season: 6 tackles, 4 TFL, 1 sack, 1 PD
Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys
Last Week: Prescott started and completed 31 of 40 passes for 319 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions. He also had a two-yard touchdown run in the 40-40 tie against the Packers.
Season: 121 of 166, 1,119 yards, 6 TD, 3 INT; 5 runs, 22 yards, 1 TD
Decamerion Richardson, CB, Las Vegas Raiders
Last Week: Richardson was inactive for the 25-24 loss to the Bears.
Season: 1 tackle
Jeffery Simmons, DT, Tennessee Titans
Last Week: Simmons started and made five tackles, four TFLs, a sack and a QB hit in a 26-0 loss to the Texans.
Season: 9 tackles (7 solo, 2 assist), 5 TFL, 2 sack, 1 QBH, 1 FF
Darius Slay, CB, Pittsburgh Steelers
Last Week: Slay started and had five tackles a 24-21 win against the Vikings in Dublin, Ireland.
Season: 12 solo tackles, 1 PD
Montez Sweat, DE, Chicago Bears
Last Week: Sweat started and made three tackles, two solo, in a 25-24 win against the Raiders.
Season: 11 tackles, 3 TFLs, 1 sack, 1 PD, 3 QBH
J.T. Gray, S, Baltimore Ravens
Last Week: Gray was on the practice squad for a 37-20 loss to the Chiefs.
Season: N/A
Tyrus Wheat, DE, Detroit Lions
Week 2: Wheat made one tackle in a 34-10 win against the Browns.
Season: 1 tackle
Injured/Inactive Bulldogs
Denico Autry, DE, Houston Texans
Last Week: On the physically unable to perform list.
Martin Emerson, CB, Cleveland Browns
Last Week: Emerson was on injured reserve for a 17-16 loss to the Bengals.
Season: Out for the season (torn Achilles)
Nathaniel Watson, LB, Cleveland Browns
Last Week: Watson was on injured reserve for a 17-16 loss to the Bengals.
Season: Out for the season (bicep)