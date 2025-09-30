Cowbell Corner

Bulldogs in the NFL: Former Bulldogs share tie on opposite sides

Mississippi State's presence on NFL fields continues to be felt as former Bulldogs celebrate wins, suffer defeats and end a game tied.

Taylor Hodges

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown against the Green Bay Packers in the second quarter at AT&T Stadium.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown against the Green Bay Packers in the second quarter at AT&T Stadium. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Another week of NFL games are in the books and teams are now at the quarter mark of the regular season.

The highlight this week was Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys ending their game against Elgton Jenkins and the Green Bay Packers in a 40-40 tie.

Prescott was great in the game, but the Cowboys' defense couldn't stop Jenkins and the Packers' offense. That only puts a spotlight on the Micah Parsons.

But at least in the trade for Parsons, Jerry Jones got his wish of a defensive player that could help stop the run. Green Bay had 35 carries for only 164 yards in Sunday's game. So, of course, the trade is a success for the Cowboys.

Here's how the former Bulldogs fared in their Week 4 games:

Jacksonville Jaguars punter Logan Cooke (9) punts the ball during the second quarter between the Houston Texans and the Jacks
Jacksonville Jaguars punter Logan Cooke (9) punts the ball during the second quarter between the Houston Texans and the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday September 21, 2025 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. / Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Logan Cooke, P, Jacksonville Jaguars

Last Week: Cooke had five punts for 237 yards (47.4 avg.), one punt landed inside the 20-yard line and the longest was 58 yards.
Season: 15 punts, 736 yards, 49.1 avg., long 60

Charles Cross, OT, Seattle Seahawks

Last Week: Cross started at left tackle in a 23-20 win against the Cardinals.
Season: 4 GS

Jaden Crumedy, DT, Carolina Panthers

Last Week: Crumedy was inactive for the Panthers' 42-13 loss to the Patriots.
Season: 2 tackles, 3 GP

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (10) runs the ball ahead of Los Angeles Rams cornerback Emmanuel Forbes Jr.
Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (10) runs the ball ahead of Los Angeles Rams cornerback Emmanuel Forbes Jr. (1) during the second half at SoFi Stadium. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Los Angeles Rams

Last Week: Forbes had two tackles in a 27-20 win against the Colts.
Season: 12 tackles (6 solo, 6 assists), 1 INT, 1 PD

Willie Gay Jr., LB, Miami Dolphins

Last Week: Gay played three defensive snaps and seven special teams snaps in the Dolphins' 27-21 win against the Jets.
Season: 3 GP, 3 tackles, 1 TFL

Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs (8) runs the ball as guard Elgton Jenkins (74) blocks Cleveland Browns linebacker
Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs (8) runs the ball as guard Elgton Jenkins (74) blocks Cleveland Browns linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) during the third quarter at Huntington Bank Field. / Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

Elgton Jenkins, C, Green Bay Packers

Last Week: Jenkins started at center and played every offensive snap in a 40-40 tie to the Cowboys.
Season: 4 GS

Chris Jones, DE, Kansas City Chiefs

Last Week: Jones started and had one tackle, one TFL, one pass deflected and two QB hits.
Season: 6 tackles, 4 TFL, 1 sack, 1 PD

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) scores a touchdown against the Green Bay Packers in the second quarter.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) scores a touchdown against the Green Bay Packers in the second quarter at AT&T Stadium. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys

Last Week: Prescott started and completed 31 of 40 passes for 319 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions. He also had a two-yard touchdown run in the 40-40 tie against the Packers.
Season: 121 of 166, 1,119 yards, 6 TD, 3 INT; 5 runs, 22 yards, 1 TD

Decamerion Richardson, CB, Las Vegas Raiders

Last Week: Richardson was inactive for the 25-24 loss to the Bears.
Season: 1 tackle

Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (98) takes the field before the game against the Indianapolis Colts.
Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (98) takes the field before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025. / Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jeffery Simmons, DT, Tennessee Titans

Last Week: Simmons started and made five tackles, four TFLs, a sack and a QB hit in a 26-0 loss to the Texans.
Season: 9 tackles (7 solo, 2 assist), 5 TFL, 2 sack, 1 QBH, 1 FF

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Darius Slay (23) reacts after a fumble recovery during the first quarter at Gillette Stadium.
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Darius Slay (23) reacts after a fumble recovery during the first quarter at Gillette Stadium. / Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Darius Slay, CB, Pittsburgh Steelers

Last Week: Slay started and had five tackles a 24-21 win against the Vikings in Dublin, Ireland.
Season: 12 solo tackles, 1 PD

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7), offensive tackle DJ Glaze (71), Chicago Bears defensive end Montez Sweat (98).
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7), offensive tackle DJ Glaze (71), Chicago Bears defensive end Montez Sweat (98) and safety Jaquan Brisker (9) scramble for a loose ball after a sack in the first quarter at Allegiant Stadium. / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Montez Sweat, DE, Chicago Bears

Last Week: Sweat started and made three tackles, two solo, in a 25-24 win against the Raiders.
Season: 11 tackles, 3 TFLs, 1 sack, 1 PD, 3 QBH

J.T. Gray, S, Baltimore Ravens

Last Week: Gray was on the practice squad for a 37-20 loss to the Chiefs.
Season: N/A

Tyrus Wheat, DE, Detroit Lions

Week 2: Wheat made one tackle in a 34-10 win against the Browns.
Season: 1 tackle

Injured/Inactive Bulldogs

Denico Autry, DE, Houston Texans

Last Week: On the physically unable to perform list.

Martin Emerson, CB, Cleveland Browns

Last Week: Emerson was on injured reserve for a 17-16 loss to the Bengals.
Season: Out for the season (torn Achilles)

Nathaniel Watson, LB, Cleveland Browns

Last Week: Watson was on injured reserve for a 17-16 loss to the Bengals.
Season: Out for the season (bicep)

