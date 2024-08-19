Bulldogs in the NFL: How former MSU Players Fared in Preseason Week 2
The second week of NFL preseason games are in the books and plenty of former Mississippi State players saw action on the field. Here’s how the former Bulldogs faired:
Darryl Williams, C, Jacksonville
With the Jaguars’ starting center sitting out the game, Williams took 36 snaps at center in Jacksonville’s 20-7 win against Tampa Bay.
Logan Cooke, P, Jacksonville
Cooke had five punts for Jacksonville against Tampa Bay, averaging 47.6 yards per punt and landing three punts inside the 20-yard line.
Willie Gay, LB, New Orleans
The veteran linebacker didn’t play much, but did record two tackles in the Saints’ 16-10 loss to San Francisco.
J.T. Gray, DB, New Orleans
Gray isn’t in jeopardy of not making the 53-man roster and played sparingly Sunday against the 49ers, recording one tackle.
Jonathan Abram, S, New Orleans
Abram is in line to be a starter once the regular season begins and showed why, making a quick impact with two tackles before sitting out the remainder of the game against San Francisco.
Jordan Thomas, TE, Atlanta
Thomas was on the field for Atlanta against the Baltimore Ravens, but didn’t receive any targets in the Ravens’ 13-12 win.
Decamerion Richardson, CB, Las Vegas
Richardson continued his rookie preseason with two tackles in the Raiders’ 27-12 loss to Dallas on Saturday.
Marcus Banks, S, Tampa Bay
The rookie safety is hoping to earn a spot on Tampa Bay’s 53-man roster and made a decent case with three tackles in the Buccaneers’ loss to the Jaguars.
Geor’Quarius Spivey, TE, Kansas City
Spivey didn't have any passes thrown his way in Kansas City's 24-23 loss to the Detroit Lions, but he was on the field for three offensive plays and four special teams plays.
Tyrus Wheat, DE, Dallas
The second-year player has lots of competition for a spot on Dallas’s 53-man roster but at least got on the stat sheet with a tackle against the Las Vegas Raiders.
The following former MSU players did not play in the first preseason week:
- Denico Autry, DT, Houston
- Darius Slay, DB, Philadelphia
- Montez Sweat, DE, Chicago
- Jeffrey Simmons, DT, Tennessee
- Chris Jones, DT, Kansas City
- Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas
- Nathaniel Watson, LB, Cleveland
- Martin Emerson, DB, Cleveland
- Cameron Young, DT, Seattle
- Nathan Pickering, DE, Seattle
- Charles Cross, OT, Seattle
- Emmanuel Forbes Jr., CB, Washington
- Jaden Crumedy, DT, Carolina
- Elgton Jenkins, OL, Green Bay
- Preston Smith, DE, Green Bay