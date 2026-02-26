Mississippi State Secures Official Visit With Athletic, Two-Way Florida Recruit

Mississippi State has added another key name to its summer recruiting calendar, as Fort Myers (Fla.) tight end prospect Jadell Carter has scheduled an official visit to Starkville for June 12-14.

The Bulldogs were the first SEC program to offer the 6‑foot‑5, 200‑pound athlete, and the early attention helped push MSU into position for a closer look as Carter’s recruitment continues to pick up.

"I am very excited to have my first SEC offer from Mississippi State," Carter said to 247Sports’ Rion Young. "I am blessed that they see me as a player who they think can help them out. They have been really good about keeping in touch with me before I got my offer and even more now. I am excited about being able to come on an official visit. That shows me that they are really taking me seriously. I plan on being able to learn more about their program and how they see my role as a Bulldog player if I decided to join their team."

Carter’s versatility has made him an intriguing evaluation for several staffs. He’s being recruited by Mississippi State as a tight end, but his high school film shows him producing on both sides of the ball. He has long arms, is quick off the line, and aggressive as a tackler when he lines up on the edge.

That two‑way ability is part of what has drawn interest from multiple Power Five programs, and it’s part of why Mississippi State moved quickly once it identified him as a fit.

Mississippi State’s staff has been in steady contact, and Carter said the relationship has continued to grow as he learns more about the program. The Bulldogs see him as a developmental piece with a high ceiling, and Carter has responded well to the communication and the early belief in his potential.

"I talked to Coach Roberts when I got my offer to Mississippi State," Carter said. "They like how physical I am on both sides of the ball. They love the motor that I have on the football field. The coaches say that they also noticed that I play very fast and with and urgency. They think that I have a lot of potential."

No matter where he ultimately lines up in college, Carter said he’s eager to get a closer look at what the Bulldogs are building. His visit to Starkville will be one of several stops this summer as he works toward a decision, but Mississippi State securing one of those dates is a sign the interest is mutual.

Carter’s recruitment is still in its early stages, but the Bulldogs getting him on campus in June gives them a real chance to stay in the mix as his process unfolds.

