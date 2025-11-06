Cowbell Corner

Bulldogs in the NFL: When former Mississippi State players suit up in Week 10

Fourteen former Bulldogs will be in action in this week's slate of NFL games, starting with Thursday night's matchup between the Raiders and Broncos.

Taylor Hodges

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Elic Ayomanor (5) catches the ball over tight coverage from Los Angeles Rams cornerback Emmanuel Forbes Jr. (1) during the second quarter at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025.
Tennessee Titans wide receiver Elic Ayomanor (5) catches the ball over tight coverage from Los Angeles Rams cornerback Emmanuel Forbes Jr. (1) during the second quarter at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025. / Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Three former Mississippi State players are on bye weeks this weekend and two more are on injured reserve, but the others will all be in action.

Here’s when former Mississippi State players will take the field in Week 10 of the NFL season:

Thursday

Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos | 7:15 p.m. | Prime Video

Decamerion Richardson, CB, Las Vegas Raiders

Last Week: Richardson played nine snaps on special teams in a 30-29 loss to the Jaguars.
Season: 1 tackle

J.T. Gray, S, Denver Broncos

Last Week: Gray played on 63.6 percent of special teams plays in an 18-15 win against the Texans.
Season: 1 GP

Sunday

New York Giants at Chicago Bears | Noon | FOX

Montez Sweat, DE, Chicago Bears

Last Week: Sweat had two tackles, one sack, one TFL and two pass deflections in a 47-42 win against the Bengals.
Season: 27 tackles, 7 TFLs, 4 sacks, 4 PD

Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins | Noon | CBS

Willie Gay Jr., LB, Miami Dolphins

Last Week: Gay recorded one tackle in the Dolphins’ 28-6 loss to the Ravens.
Season: 8 GP, 9 tackles, 1 TFL

Cleveland Browns at New York Jets | Noon | CBS

Martin Emerson, CB, Cleveland Browns

Season: Out for the season (torn Achilles)

Nathaniel Watson, LB, Cleveland Browns

Season: Out for the season (bicep)

New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers | Noon | FOX

Jaden Crumedy, DT, Carolina Panthers

Last Week: Crumedy was waived last week and then signed to the Panthers’ practice squad.
Season: 2 tackles, 3 GP

Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans | Noon | CBS

Logan Cooke, P, Jacksonville Jaguars

Last Week: Cooke had two punts for 73 yards (36.5 avg.), one punt landed inside the 20-yard line and the longest was 41 yards in a 30-29 win against the Raiders.
Season: 32 punts, 1,514 yards, 47.3 avg., long 62, 11 IN20

Denico Autry, DE, Houston Texans

Last Week: Autry was on the field for 14 defensive plays in the Texans’ 18-15 loss to the Broncos.
Season: 2 solo tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 sack, 1 quarterback hurry, 1 blocked field goal.

Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks | 3:05 p.m. | CBS

Charles Cross, OT, Seattle Seahawks

Last Week: Cross started at left tackle and played 94.1 of the offensive snaps in a 38-14 win against the Commanders.
Season: 8 GS

Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers | 3:25 p.m. | FOX

Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Los Angeles Rams

Last Week: Forbes had four tackles, three solo, and three pass deflections in a 34-10 win against the Saints.
Season: 21 tackles (16 solo, 4 assists), 1 FF, 4 PD

Detroit Lions at Washington Commanders | 3:25 p.m. | FOX

Tyrus Wheat, DE, Detroit Lions

Last Week: Wheat recorded one tackle in a 27-24 loss to the Vikings.
Season: 6 tackles, 1 TFL, 1.5 sacks

Preston Smith, LB, Washington Commanders

Last Week: Smith had one quarterback hit in a 38-14 loss to the Seahawks.
Season: 5 GP, 5 tackles

Pittsburgh Steelers at Los Angeles Chargers | 7:20 p.m. | NBC

Darius Slay, CB, Pittsburgh Steelers

Last Week: Slay had 5 tackles, 4 solo, in a 27-20 win against the Colts.
Season: 19 solo tackles, 1 PD

Monday

Philadelphia Eagles at Green Bay Packers | 7:15 p.m. | ABC/ESPN

Elgton Jenkins, C, Green Bay Packers

Last Week: Jenkins started and played every offensive snap in the Packers’ 16-13 loss to the Panthers.
Season: 5 GS

Bulldogs on Bye Weeks

Chris Jones, DE, Kansas City Chiefs

Last Week: Jones started and had two tackles in a 28-21 loss to the Bills.
Season: 13 tackles, 5 TFL, 2 sack, 1 PD

Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys

Last Week: Prescott started and completed 24 of 39 passes for 250 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He also had four runs for 34 yards.
Season: 228 of 329, 2,319 yards, 17 TD, 6 INT; 29 runs, 121 yards, 1 TD

Jeffery Simmons, DT, Tennessee Titans

Last Week: Simmons was inactive (hamstring) for the Titans in a 27-20 loss to the Chargers.
Season: 25 tackles (18 solo, 7 assist), 3 TFL, 4.5 sack, 4 QBH, 1 FF

