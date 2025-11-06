Bulldogs in the NFL: When former Mississippi State players suit up in Week 10
Three former Mississippi State players are on bye weeks this weekend and two more are on injured reserve, but the others will all be in action.
Here’s when former Mississippi State players will take the field in Week 10 of the NFL season:
Thursday
Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos | 7:15 p.m. | Prime Video
Decamerion Richardson, CB, Las Vegas Raiders
Last Week: Richardson played nine snaps on special teams in a 30-29 loss to the Jaguars.
Season: 1 tackle
J.T. Gray, S, Denver Broncos
Last Week: Gray played on 63.6 percent of special teams plays in an 18-15 win against the Texans.
Season: 1 GP
Sunday
New York Giants at Chicago Bears | Noon | FOX
Montez Sweat, DE, Chicago Bears
Last Week: Sweat had two tackles, one sack, one TFL and two pass deflections in a 47-42 win against the Bengals.
Season: 27 tackles, 7 TFLs, 4 sacks, 4 PD
Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins | Noon | CBS
Willie Gay Jr., LB, Miami Dolphins
Last Week: Gay recorded one tackle in the Dolphins’ 28-6 loss to the Ravens.
Season: 8 GP, 9 tackles, 1 TFL
Cleveland Browns at New York Jets | Noon | CBS
Martin Emerson, CB, Cleveland Browns
Season: Out for the season (torn Achilles)
Nathaniel Watson, LB, Cleveland Browns
Season: Out for the season (bicep)
New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers | Noon | FOX
Jaden Crumedy, DT, Carolina Panthers
Last Week: Crumedy was waived last week and then signed to the Panthers’ practice squad.
Season: 2 tackles, 3 GP
Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans | Noon | CBS
Logan Cooke, P, Jacksonville Jaguars
Last Week: Cooke had two punts for 73 yards (36.5 avg.), one punt landed inside the 20-yard line and the longest was 41 yards in a 30-29 win against the Raiders.
Season: 32 punts, 1,514 yards, 47.3 avg., long 62, 11 IN20
Denico Autry, DE, Houston Texans
Last Week: Autry was on the field for 14 defensive plays in the Texans’ 18-15 loss to the Broncos.
Season: 2 solo tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 sack, 1 quarterback hurry, 1 blocked field goal.
Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks | 3:05 p.m. | CBS
Charles Cross, OT, Seattle Seahawks
Last Week: Cross started at left tackle and played 94.1 of the offensive snaps in a 38-14 win against the Commanders.
Season: 8 GS
Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers | 3:25 p.m. | FOX
Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Los Angeles Rams
Last Week: Forbes had four tackles, three solo, and three pass deflections in a 34-10 win against the Saints.
Season: 21 tackles (16 solo, 4 assists), 1 FF, 4 PD
Detroit Lions at Washington Commanders | 3:25 p.m. | FOX
Tyrus Wheat, DE, Detroit Lions
Last Week: Wheat recorded one tackle in a 27-24 loss to the Vikings.
Season: 6 tackles, 1 TFL, 1.5 sacks
Preston Smith, LB, Washington Commanders
Last Week: Smith had one quarterback hit in a 38-14 loss to the Seahawks.
Season: 5 GP, 5 tackles
Pittsburgh Steelers at Los Angeles Chargers | 7:20 p.m. | NBC
Darius Slay, CB, Pittsburgh Steelers
Last Week: Slay had 5 tackles, 4 solo, in a 27-20 win against the Colts.
Season: 19 solo tackles, 1 PD
Monday
Philadelphia Eagles at Green Bay Packers | 7:15 p.m. | ABC/ESPN
Elgton Jenkins, C, Green Bay Packers
Last Week: Jenkins started and played every offensive snap in the Packers’ 16-13 loss to the Panthers.
Season: 5 GS
Bulldogs on Bye Weeks
Chris Jones, DE, Kansas City Chiefs
Last Week: Jones started and had two tackles in a 28-21 loss to the Bills.
Season: 13 tackles, 5 TFL, 2 sack, 1 PD
Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys
Last Week: Prescott started and completed 24 of 39 passes for 250 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He also had four runs for 34 yards.
Season: 228 of 329, 2,319 yards, 17 TD, 6 INT; 29 runs, 121 yards, 1 TD
Jeffery Simmons, DT, Tennessee Titans
Last Week: Simmons was inactive (hamstring) for the Titans in a 27-20 loss to the Chargers.
Season: 25 tackles (18 solo, 7 assist), 3 TFL, 4.5 sack, 4 QBH, 1 FF