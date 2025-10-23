Bulldogs in the NFL: When former Mississippi State players suit up in Week 8
Former Mississippi State defensive lineman Denico Autry made his season debut with the Houston Texans last weekend and quickly made up for lost time.
Autry was activated off of the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list and recorded a sack and blocked a field goal in the Texans’ loss to the Seahawks.
Lions’ defensive end Tyrus Wheat also had a big Monday night performance with 1.5 sacks and a forced fumble in Detroit’s win against Tampa Bay.
There won’t be as many chances for former Bulldogs to have big performances this week with five players on bye weeks. But Mississippi State fans won’t need to look far to see their favorite players this weekend.
Here’s when former Mississippi State players will take the field in Week 8 of the NFL season:
Sunday
Miami Dolphins (1-6) at Atlanta Falcons (3-3), Noon, CBS
Willie Gay Jr., LB, Miami Dolphins
Last Week: Gay played three snaps on defense and one on special teams in a 31-6 loss to the Browns.
Season: 6 GP, 3 tackles, 1 TFL
Cleveland Browns (2-5) at New England Patriots (5-2), Noon, FOX
Martin Emerson, CB, Cleveland Browns
Season: Out for the season (torn Achilles)
Nathaniel Watson, LB, Cleveland Browns
Season: Out for the season (bicep)
Buffalo Bills (4-2) at Carolina Panthers (4-3), Noon, FOX
Jaden Crumedy, DT, Carolina Panthers
Last Week: Crumedy was inactive for the Panthers' 13-6 win over the Jets.
Season: 2 tackles, 3 GP
Chicago Bears (4-2) at Baltimore Ravens (1-5), Noon, CBS
Montez Sweat, DE, Chicago Bears
Last Week: Sweat registered four tackles, two TFLs and a sack in a 26-14 win against the Saints.
Season: 18 tackles, 5 TFLs, 2 sack, 2 PD
San Francisco 49ers (5-2) at Houston Texans (2-4), Noon, Fox
Denico Autry, DE, Houston Texans
Last Week: Autry made two solo tackles, one tackle for loss, one sack, one quarterback hurry and blocked a field goal in a 27-19 loss at the Seahawks.
Season: 2 solo tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 sack, 1 quarterback hurry, 1 blocked field goal.
Dallas Cowboys (3-3) at Denver Broncos (5-2), 3:25 p.m., CBS
Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys
Last Week: Prescott started and completed 21 of 30 passes for 264 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions in a 44-22 win against the Commanders.
Season: 164 of 229, 1,617 yards, 13 TD, 3 INT; 14 runs, 49 yards, 1 TD
J.T. Gray, S, Denver Broncos
Last Week: Gray was inactive for the Broncos' 33-32 win against the Giants after signing with Denver last week.
Season: N/A
Tennessee Titans (1-6) at Indianapolis Colts (6-1), 3:25 p.m., CBS
Jeffery Simmons, DT, Tennessee Titans
Last Week: Simmons started and recorded two tackles, one solo in a 31-13 loss to the Patriots.
Season: 25 tackles (18 solo, 7 assist), 3 TFL, 4.5 sack, 4 QBH, 1 FF
Green Bay Packers (4-1-1) at Pittsburgh Steelers (4-2), 7:20 p.m., NBC
Elgton Jenkins, C, Green Bay Packers
Last Week: Jenkins started and played every offensive snap in the Packers’ 27-23 win against the Cardinals.
Season: 5 GS
Darius Slay, CB, Pittsburgh Steelers
Last Week: Slay had four tackles, three solo, in a 33-31 loss to the Bengals.
Season: 15 solo tackles, 1 PD
Monday
Washington Commanders (3-4) at Kansas City Chiefs (4-3), 7:15 p.m., ABC/ESPN
Preston Smith, LB, Washington Commanders
Last Week: Smith recorded two tackles in a 44-22 loss to the Cowboys.
Season: 3 GP, 5 tackles
Chris Jones, DE, Kansas City Chiefs
Last Week: Jones started and had two tackles, one TFL and one sack in a 31-0 win against the Raiders.
Season: 10 tackles, 5 TFL, 2 sack, 1 PD
Bulldogs on Bye Weeks
Logan Cooke, P, Jacksonville Jaguars
Last Week: Cooke had five punts for 207 yards (41.4 avg.), two punts landed inside the 20-yard line and the longest was 62 yards in a 35-7 loss to the Rams in London.
Season: 30 punts, 1,441 yards, 48.0 avg., long 62, 10 inside 20
Charles Cross, OT, Seattle Seahawks
Last Week: Cross started at left tackle in a 27-19 win against the Texans.
Season: 7 GS
Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Los Angeles Rams
Last Week: Forbes had four tackles in a 35-7 win against the Jaguars in London.
Season: 17 tackles (13 solo, 4 assists), 1 FF, 1 PD
Decamerion Richardson, CB, Las Vegas Raiders
Last Week: Richardson played seven snaps on special teams in a 31-0 loss to the Chiefs.
Season: 1 tackle
Tyrus Wheat, DE, Detroit Lions
Last Week: Wheat recorded three tackles, 1 TFL, 1.5 sacks and one QBH in a 24-9 win against the Buccaneers.
Season: 5 tackles, 1 TFL, 1.5 sacks