Bulldogs lose another player at key position to portal
STARKVILLE, Miss. — Another Mississippi State player is gone on Jeff Lebby's roster..
True freshman linebacker Josaiah Knight entered the transfer portal Tuesday, according to a post on X.
“First, I would like thank God for blessing me with the opportunity to play college football, Knight said in his X post. "To all my teammates and brothers of Mississippi State, I am also thankful for the bonds that will last forever. With that being said, I will be entering the transfer portal with four years of eligibility remaining.”- Josaiah Knight, X
Knight played in just one game last season for the Bulldogs coming against UMass but did not record any statistics. A lack of playing time helped him maintain his redshirt.
As a senior at Gadsden County High School, he recorded 36 tackles,16 tackles for loss, three sacks, seven pass breakups and two fumble recoveries. Knight helped lead his team to a berth in the 2023 Florida state 2S high school football playoffs.
He posted impressive numbers across the board as a junior in 2023 doubling as a linebacker and tight end. Knight compiled 56 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, 11 quarterback hurries, six sacks and two pass breakups on
Offensively, be pulled down a 80-yard touchdown grab against crosstown rival Tallahassee Chiles.
The 6-foot-3, 235 pound native of Tallahassee first committed to Cincinnati before deciding to sign with Illinois but eventually landed at Mississippi State.
At the time of his pledge, Knight was ranked as the No. 599 overall prospect nationally, No. 40 among edge defenders and No. 79 player in Florida for the 2024 class, according to 247sports.
With Knight's announcement, Mississippi State currently has six scholarship linebackers on the roster Bulldogs going into the offseason.
Knight is the second linebacker player to enter the transfer portal, following Donterry Russell’s announced last week after missing the entirety of spring practice.
The Bulldogs have assembled an impressive portal class for 2025 which ranks No 10 in the SEC, No. 17 overall by 247sports.
Mississippi State lost 33 players to the portal like quarterback Michael Van Buren (LSU), wide receiver Kevin Coleman (Missouri), wide receiver Mario Craver (Texas A&M) and cornerback Brice Pollock (Texas Tech).
Second-year coach Jeff Lebby plans to target multiple positions this offseason, notably on defense, to shore up depth concerns from 2024.
“Offensive line will be a big piece [of focus this offseason], Lebby said. “Adding a tight end. And look at a DB, whether corner or safety. Best available at that position. That's our focus.”
Mississippi State was the worst defense among any SEC team last year giving up 456 total yards per game along with a run defense that finished No. 130 nationally at 217 yards per game.
Lebby will likely take a look at bring in up to two linebackers from the portal this summer as he wants broaden his rotation.
His intention is to avoid playing guys like Jalen Smith, Nic Mitchell, Zakari Tillman and Derion Gullette more than 70 snaps each game.
"We need to be able to go play four guys to get done what we need to go get done," Lebby said. "We can’t leave somebody on the field for 65, 70 snaps as we were made to do last year. That will be huge for us."