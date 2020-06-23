Cowbell Corner
Top Stories
Football
Baseball
Basketball

PIC: Dak gives tip of the hat after signing franchise tender

Joel Coleman

On Monday, Dak Prescott became the highest paid Dallas Cowboy ever in terms of single-season salary as he signed his one-year franchise tender, which will pay him $31.409 million in 2020. Granted, it is possible that figure could change should Prescott agree to a long-term deal with Dallas prior to a July 15 deadline. Otherwise, he'll play out the upcoming season on the franchise tag.

So yes, there is still some uncertainty for Prescott. He's reportedly hoping to land a four-year deal with the Cowboys so he can hit free agency and cash in again at the age of 30. Meanwhile Dallas reportedly wants a five-year commitment. 

Mike Fisher of Sports Illustrated's Cowboy Maven speculates that by Prescott agreeing to the franchise tender, it might prove to be a step forward towards a long-term arrangement. You can read more from Fisher and Cowboy Maven on Prescott's situation BY CLICKING HERE.

Only time will tell how it will all shake out in the end, but on Monday evening, it certainly appeared Prescott was happy with where things stood for him as he took to Instagram and offered a tip of the hat:

Prescott gave no caption with this photo, so there's no real idea exactly what message he's sending. But with, at the very least, the franchise tender signed, it appears Prescott is once again ready to ride in Dallas with his Cowboys.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

T&L Tuesday: Could Kylin Hill sit out the 2020 season?

Mississippi State's star running back has taken a strong stance in an effort to try and get Mississippi to change its state flag

Joel Coleman

Kylin Hill: "Change the flag or I won't be representing this state"

Mississippi State running back Kylin Hill calls for change of the state of Mississippi's flag

Joel Coleman

by

darrell3535

Fountain officially signs with Mississippi State

Mississippi State has now signed the state of Mississippi's top three 2020 prospects

Joel Coleman

Former Bulldog Dak Prescott reportedly signs franchise tender with Cowboys

Former Mississippi State Bulldog Dak Prescott reportedly signs franchise tender with Dallas Cowboys

Joel Coleman

T&L Monday: The state flag might end postseason sports at home for MSU

NCAA has declared no postseason sports in Mississippi unless the state's flag is changed

Joel Coleman

Four-star QB commit Sawyer Robertson looking forward to getting back to Mississippi State

Sawyer Robertson is planning to play football and baseball at Mississippi State

Joel Coleman

by

darrell3535

Cowbell Corner Notes: A deadline for Woodard's decision, praise for Hill and a new job for a former Bulldog

A trio of newsworthy items from around the Mississippi State sports landscape

Joel Coleman

Maroon Moment of Levity: 3rd and 93

A short break from the serious matters in the world today to laugh at a moment in Mississippi State history

Joel Coleman

VIDEO: Justin Foscue's first comments as an official member of the Texas Rangers organization

Former MSU Bulldog Justin Foscue signs with the Rangers and meets with the media

Joel Coleman

NCAA baseball regionals and more banned from Mississippi unless flag changes

NCAA Board of Governors announced the change on Friday

Joel Coleman

by

darrell3535