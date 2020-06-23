PIC: Dak gives tip of the hat after signing franchise tender

On Monday, Dak Prescott became the highest paid Dallas Cowboy ever in terms of single-season salary as he signed his one-year franchise tender, which will pay him $31.409 million in 2020. Granted, it is possible that figure could change should Prescott agree to a long-term deal with Dallas prior to a July 15 deadline. Otherwise, he'll play out the upcoming season on the franchise tag.

So yes, there is still some uncertainty for Prescott. He's reportedly hoping to land a four-year deal with the Cowboys so he can hit free agency and cash in again at the age of 30. Meanwhile Dallas reportedly wants a five-year commitment.

Mike Fisher of Sports Illustrated's Cowboy Maven speculates that by Prescott agreeing to the franchise tender, it might prove to be a step forward towards a long-term arrangement. You can read more from Fisher and Cowboy Maven on Prescott's situation BY CLICKING HERE.

Only time will tell how it will all shake out in the end, but on Monday evening, it certainly appeared Prescott was happy with where things stood for him as he took to Instagram and offered a tip of the hat:

Prescott gave no caption with this photo, so there's no real idea exactly what message he's sending. But with, at the very least, the franchise tender signed, it appears Prescott is once again ready to ride in Dallas with his Cowboys.