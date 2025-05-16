Dallas Cowboys quarterback Prescott finally speaks on big trade for help
STARKVILLE, Miss. — Any news about former Mississippi State quarterback Dak Prescott is of interest to the Bulldogs' faithful and he's been quiet on one of the biggest items lately.
The Dallas Cowboys made one of the most impactful moves of the 2025 NFL offseason by trading for wide receiver George Pickens, aiming to supercharge an offense that already features All-Pro CeeDee Lamb.
Prescott is openly enthusiastic about the possibilities the former Steelers' wide receiver brings to the Cowboys that he's needed.
Pickens’ presence will force defenses to pick their poison. It is expected to that Dak will have more options. That can help him have better results.
“We’ve connected,” Prescott said about Pickens on 1310 The Ticket in Dallas. “I’m excited. You turn on the tape, you see a guy that can catch the football.
"You put the football anywhere in his vicinity, very strong hands, more than a 50-50 catcher. He thinks it’s his ball when it’s in the air. I’m excited for him. I know we needed some help at that position. I know that CeeDee (Lamb) needed some help. I think when you have a guy like that, it’s hard to double team two guys.”
With the trade, Prescott has only started having public comments in the past couple of days.
Pickens arrives in Dallas after a productive stint in Pittsburgh, where he recorded a career-best 1,140 yards and five touchdowns in 2023, leading the league with an eye-popping 18.1 yards per catch.
Despite playing in a limited Steelers offense, Pickens flashed the ability to dominate downfield and win contested catches-traits that Cowboys executive Stephen Jones compared to franchise legend Dez Bryant.
“He’s an uber competitor, and we had one in Dez Bryant who was the same way,” Jones said, noting Pickens’ edge and playmaking that evoke memories of Bryant’s prime years in Dallas.
Prescott, who threw for 4,516 yards and a career-high 36 touchdowns in his last fully healthy season, now has a more versatile arsenal.
With Pickens lined up opposite Lamb, and supporting threats like tight end Jake Ferguson, Jalen Tolbert, and Jonathan Mingo, new head coach Brian Schottenheimer has the tools to design a more aggressive, vertical attack.
“When you have other guys, whether it be (Jake Ferguson), Jalen Tolbert, (Jonathan) Mingo, guys who have had reps and know how to get open in the league," Prescott said, "We’re putting together a nice group of weapons.”
The Cowboys’ trade for Pickens-sending a 2026 third-round pick and a 2027 fifth-rounder to Pittsburgh-fills the void left by Brandin Cooks’ departure and addresses a glaring need that neither free agency nor the draft could solve.
Pickens’ arrival is not without risk, as his time in Pittsburgh was marked by both highlight-reel plays and occasional off-field distractions.
However, Dallas is betting that his competitive fire and skillset will thrive in a new environment, especially with Prescott’s leadership and a retooled offensive line.
With defenses now forced to account for both Lamb and Pickens, Prescott expects more single coverage and big-play opportunities.
“It’s hard to double team two guys,” he reiterated, signaling a new era for the Cowboys’ passing game. As Dallas eyes a return to playoff prominence, the Pickens trade could be the move that finally unlocks the offense’s full potential.