Davon Young’s visit highlights Mississippi State’s June recruiting push
STARKVILLE, Miss. — Davon Young, a rising defensive tackle from Theodore High School in Ala., made a return visit to Mississippi State last weekend and came away impressed.
It shows Bulldogs coach Jeff Lebby is looking for more than just big names.
Young, a 6-foot-3, 282-pound lineman with a wingspan that coaches drool over, has been quietly building momentum in southern football circles.
His journey is typical for many three-star prospects. He isn't always the headline grabber, but a player whose upside is apparent to anyone who watches the tape.
“It’s about finding the right fit, and I want to see what my true options are in Starkville,” Young told 247Sports, his tone mixing humility with confidence as he prepared to get a closer look at what Mississippi State has to offer.
For Mississippi State, Young’s visit comes at a crucial time.
The Bulldogs are in the midst of a recruiting cycle that’s seen both high-profile commitments and the kind of under-the-radar additions that often define a program’s long-term success.
Last weekend alone, four official visitors pledged to the Bulldogs and the staff is hoping that momentum will carry into this next wave of visits, which includes close to 20 prospects from across the Southeast.
Young's versatility, lining up at defensive tackle, defensive end, and even left tackle, has drawn the attention of college coaches who value adaptability as much as raw power.
“I am extremely blessed to receive an offer from Mississippi State University!” Young posted on his social media, tagging his coaches and mentors who helped get him to this point.
Mississippi State’s pitch to Young is built on more than just facilities or tradition. The Bulldogs' staff has made it clear they see Young as part of the kind of defense that can compete in the SEC.
“We’re looking for guys who want to work, who want to be developed, and who see themselves as part of something bigger,” a Bulldogs assistant told local reporters, echoing a theme that’s become central to the program’s culture.
The official visit weekends at Mississippi State are as much about atmosphere as they are about X’s and O’s.
Prospects are immersed in the sights, sounds, and rhythms of Starkville life, from campus tours to meetings with academic advisors and, of course, time with the coaching staff.
The Bulldogs’ recruiting team has leaned into this approach, believing the right environment can tip the scales for a player still weighing his options.
“It was a feel-out process to see what we were capable of doing. I did think it took us too long. We were tentative while feeling our way through the situation,” a staff member reflected on recent recruiting weekends, mindful that every detail counts.
Young’s journey isn’t just about football.
With a 3.0 GPA and the discipline that comes from balancing multiple roles on the field, he stands out as the kind of student-athlete programs covet.
“I want to go somewhere that’s going to push me, not just as a player but as a person,” he said in an interview on Hudl, making clear that the decision is about much more than depth charts and playing time.
His high school coaches have described him as a leader by example, someone who “lets his work speak for itself.”
Mississippi State needs to find and develop players like Young, those who might not be five-stars but play with a chip on their shoulder.
“It’s not just about stars; it’s about fit and hunger,” one SEC analyst noted, and Young’s visit is a reminder that recruiting success often comes down to relationships built in weekends like this one.
As the weekend unfolds, coaches will pitch, families will tour, and prospects will weigh their futures.
For Young, the decision may still be weeks or months away, but the visit is a step toward clarity.
Mississippi State’s staff is betting their program, their people, and their vision for the future will make a difference.