Previewing Mississippi State's national signing day class
National Signing Day is less than 24 hours away and Mississippi State has already flipped one major recruit this week.
Now, there’s chance the Bulldogs could flip another highly-rated recruit ahead of Wednesday.
On Monday, Hartfield Academy safety Bralan Womack flipped his commitment from Auburn to Mississippi State.
According to a story by On3’s Chad Simmons, 4-star edge player Micah Nickerson may flip his commitment from Missouri to Mississippi State.
“Nickerson was back in Starkville for the Egg Bowl, and the buzz following that visit favors Jeff Lebby’s program,” Simmons wrote. “The Bulldogs are trending as the team to beat heading into Signing Day.”
That would be another major coup by Mississippi State coach Jeff Lebby and would shore up a defense that had a player who appeared in one and a half games finish second in sacks.
Of course, nothing is official until recruits sign the letters of intent. For now, here's the current list of high school players committed to Mississippi State as of Tuesday afternoon:
Mississippi State 2026 Commitments
- S Bralan Womack, 6-foot-0.5, 200 lbs., Hartfield Academy (Flowood, Miss.)
- S Dre Riley, 6-foot-1, 185 lbs., Charleston (Charleston, Miss.)
- OT Kison Shepard, 6-foot-6, 330 lbs., Germantown (Somerville, Tenn.)
- ATH Jaiden Taylor, 6-foot-0, 180 lbs., Noxubee County (Macon, Miss.)
- WR Matthew Mayfield, 6-foot-3, 195 lbs., Beau Chene (Arnaudville, La.)
- QB Brodie McWhorter, 6-foot-1, 190 lbs., Cass HS (Kingston, Ga.)
- RB Jaeden Hill, 6-foot-0, 220 lbs., Tupelo HS (Tupelo, Miss.)
- WR Camden Capehart, 5-foot-8, 145 lbs., Winnsboro (Winnsboro, Texas)
- OL Leon Noil, 6-foot-4, 255 lbs., Edna Karr (New Orleans, La.)
- DL Kaleb Morris, 6-foot-4, 250 lbs., Mary G. Montgomery (Semmes, Ala.)
- TE Adam Land, 6-foot-3, 210 lbs., A. Crawford Mosley (Panama City, Fla.)
- CB Camron Brown, 6-foot-1, 170 lbs., Valdosta (Valdosta, Ga.)
- S Antavius Watts, 6-foot-0, 185 lbs., Carver (Columbus, Ga.)
- S Kolby Barrett, 6-foot-2, 190 lbs., Baylor School (Alcoa, Tenn.)
- OT Dylan Steen, 6-foot-4, 275 lbs., St. Thomas Aquinas (Miami, Fla.)
- OT Jayden Ross, 6-foot-6, 315 lbs., Ocean Springs (Ocean Springs, Miss.)
- TE Luke Hutchinson, 6-foot-3.5, 235 lbs., MBA (Nashville, Tenn.)
- WR Zion Crumpton, 6-foot-1, 163 lbs., Carver (Montgomery, Ala.)
- DL Davon Young, 6-foot-3, 282 lbs., Theodore (Mobile, Ala.)
- CB Terrell Johnson, Holmes County Central (Lexington, Miss.)
- WR Jayden Cration, 6-foot-3, 185 lbs., Canton (Canton, Miss.)
- TE Zayion Cotton, 6-foot-5, 205 lbs., Grenada (Grenada, Miss.)
- OL Dalton Toothman, 6-foot-5, 290 lbs., Vancleave (Vancleave, Miss.)
- K Hayden Chambers, 6-foot-1, 185 lbs., Fort Payne HS (Fort Payne, Ala.)
- OL Cam'Ron Thompson, 6-foot-3, 300 lbs., Gadsen Country HS (Havana, Fla.)
- LS Kyle Rushing, 6-foot-1, 185 lbs., Parklane Academy (McComb, Miss.)