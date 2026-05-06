STARKVILLE, Miss. — The real question nobody in Starkville wants to ask out loud but everyone's already wondering if Mississippi State even have a specific win number that keeps Jeff Lebby's job safe.

Or do the Bulldogs simply pull the plug on coaches before the math gets too ugly to ignore?

That question matters more right now than any preseason ranking or transfer portal grade. He appears to be a nice enough guy, but isn't the type that's going to generate excitement or sell the program to folks on the fence.

Lebby has been Mississippi State's head coach since November 2023. In his first season in 2024 he led the Bulldogs to a 2-10 record.

In 2025 Mississippi State started 4-0 with a win against No. 12 Arizona State but then went 1-7 down the stretch to finish 5-7 in the regular season.

There were some close calls against the big boys like Texas and Tennessee but couldn't manage to close out a win. My thought at the time was Lebby could need those as wins real soon.

Two seasons. Seven combined wins. Just one over an SEC team that was actually worse in Arkansas. That's the résumé heading into 2026 and it's not exactly inspiring confidence in the maroon and white faithful.

Bulldog fans find it hard to keep making excuses for a really bad football team.

A lot of coaches the last 10 years or so answer the question of where they are going by telling you where they've been. The problem for Lebby is that where he's been doesn't tell a story anyone in Starkville wants to read a third time.

Dawg fans want to know where the program is headed and that better include wins. They don't need to hear about qualifiers on close chances that were blown.

When Lebby took the reins of Mississippi State's football program he inherited a team still reeling from a string of abrupt coaching changes and the emotional aftershocks of losing beloved coach Mike Leach.

The Bulldogs cycled through three head coaches in as many seasons. That instability wasn't Lebby's fault.

What happens next is entirely on him.

Mississippi State Bulldogs coach Jeff Lebby on field against the Missouri Tigers during the first half of the game at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

The Number That Gets Thrown Around

Conversations with insiders, fans and analysts point to a magic number of seven wins.

Six might buy Lebby another year if the team is competitive and pulls an upset or two but seven wins including at least three in SEC play feel necessary for job security according to some in the media.

There probably is a path to those numbers but I cant look at the schedule right now and make any predictions that bold. The Razorbacks aren't on the Bulldogs' schedule this year.

Here's where it gets complicated. The answer isn't as simple as a number.

In the relentless world of SEC football it's about who you beat, how you play and whether the maroon faithful can look at the program in November and see hope instead of heartbreak.

A 7-5 season with a loss to Ole Miss and no competitive showing against anyone in the top half of the SEC might not be enough.

A 6-6 season with a rivalry win and a signature upset of a ranked opponent? That might actually hold more weight than the raw win total. Sports Illustrated

Beating Southern Miss and sweeping the non-conference slate is non-negotiable. Drop one of those and the seat gets warm before October. Halloween may be spent somewhere else.

Within the SEC wins over Ole Miss and Arkansas carry more weight than a random upset over a national power. The Egg Bowl against Ole Miss carries emotional weight that can define an entire season.

A loss there, especially if it comes on the heels of a disappointing season, could be the thing that turns a murmur into a roar.

The Mississippi State football program has a heavy cloud looming over it heading into 2026.

The Bulldogs appear to be on the brink of a make-or-break moment and if things go anything like they've gone lately there's a real case to be made that 2026 could be Lebby's last season in Starkville.

Jackie Sherrill while he was a football coach at Mississippi State. | File/Clarion Ledger via Imagn Content Services, LLC

What the History Books Say

The most honest answer to whether Mississippi State has a firm win number for Lebby might be found not in any analytics dashboard but in the program's own recent coaching carousel.

Because the Bulldogs have shown repeatedly they don't need a magic number to make a change — they just need to feel like they've seen enough.

Jackie Sherrill is the standard-bearer at Mississippi State with 75 victories over 13 seasons as head coach.

Sherrill immediately found success beginning with back-to-back 7-5 seasons in 1991 and 1992. The Bulldogs won their first three games of the 1991 season reached as high as No. 21 in the AP poll and won three of their final four regular season games to reach bowl eligibility.

Thirteen years. Six bowl appearances. That's what sustained success looks like in Starkville.

It's also a standard no one has come close to matching since Sherrill walked out the door in 2003.

Sylvester Croom was with the Bulldogs from 2004 to 2008 recording a 21-38 overall record. Five seasons that never produced a winning record.

The Dawgs gave Croom time to build but the build never came and eventually they moved on.

Then came Dan Mullen, the best thing to happen to Mississippi State football in a generation.

Mullen coached Mississippi State from 2009 to 2017 joining the Bulldogs after he was offensive coordinator at Florida.

His Bulldogs were ranked No. 1 in the nation for four weeks during the 2014 season and Mississippi State made it to the Orange Bowl finishing No. 11 the program's highest-ranked finish under Mullen.

Nine years and a No. 1 ranking. He didn't get fired. He signed a six-year $36.6 million contract to become the new coach of the Florida Gators in November 2017.

Mullen left on his own terms. That's the exception in this story, not the rule.

Joe Moorhead led the Bulldogs to an 8-4 record in 2018 tied for the most wins for a first-year coach in school history.

Fans thought they'd found someone. They hadn't.

Mississippi State Bulldogs head coach Zach Arnett reacts during the first half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Razorback Stadium. | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

On Jan. 3, 2020 Moorhead was fired after finishing 6-7 following a loss to Louisville in the Music City Bowl.

School officials were angered when they learned quarterback Garrett Shrader had suffered an eye injury during a fight in practice, an injury Moorhead had initially described as an "upper body injury."

There were other reasons but that appears to have been the final straw. Two seasons. Out the door. Moorhead had the offensive credentials the program wanted and still couldn't survive a second losing year.

Mike Leach agreed to become Mississippi State's coach on January 9, 2020. His contract paid him $5 million annually.

Leach led the Bulldogs to a 7-5 record in the 2021 regular season highlighted by ranked victories over Texas A&M, Kentucky and Auburn.

He coached three seasons before his passing in December 2022. His exit wasn't a firing. It was a tragedy and the program carried the grief of it into the next chapter.

That next chapter lasted barely a chapter at all. Zach Arnett was fired on November 13, 2023 with two games left in the regular season after the Bulldogs fell to 4-6 on the year. It did include an SEC win over Arkansas, though.

Arnett had been promoted following Leach's death and led the team to a bowl win over Illinois before taking over full time.

Not even a year later athletic director Zac Selmon made the decision to let him go. One season.

Didn't matter that Arnett inherited an impossible situation. State wasn't going to let the losing continue.

Mississippi State Bulldogs coach Sylvester Croom talks to quarterback Omarr Conner during the first half at Davis Wade Stadium. | Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images

The Pattern Doesn't Lie

Count it up. Since Sherrill's 13-year run ended after the 2003 season the Bulldogs have made six head coaching changes including the promotion of Arnett.

The average tenure of the last five permanent head coaches — Croom, Mullen, Moorhead, Leach and Arnett — is fewer than four seasons.

Three of those five never made it past season two before the end came one way or another.

Mississippi State has been something of a revolving door since Dan Mullen departed for Florida in 2017 following his nine-year run in Starkville.

Moorhead was dismissed after two seasons leading to the hire of Leach. The instability has been real and it's been expensive.

If Mississippi State fires Lebby without cause the university and Bulldog Club owe him 75 percent of his remaining guaranteed compensation.

At the end of 2024 that figure was roughly $14.26 million. The buyout drops each season as the contract runs down. The buyout after the 2026 season will still be high but patience could thin if SEC losses keep piling up.

The money is a real barrier but so was the Moorhead buyout and State pulled that trigger anyway.

Mississippi State Bulldogs coach Jeff Lebby during a practice. | Mississippi State Athletics

What Lebby Has Working For Him

Lebby recorded his first SEC victory on Nov. 1, 2025 against Arkansas. It was a small step but it was a step and in Starkville right now small steps matter.

The administration has shown it's willing to invest in the program inking Lebby to a multi-year deal that signals a commitment to stability. That commitment comes with strings — showing improvement or they'll find someone who can.

The quarterback situation heading into 2026 is a genuine question mark and it's one Lebby has to answer fast.

Blake Shapen departed after the 2025 regular season to train for a pro day and an all-star game rather than finish the year with the team. Shapen had been benched for the Egg Bowl against Ole Miss anyway. That door is shut.

The quarterback of the future in Starkville is now Kamario Taylor who took the reins for the Egg Bowl and earned the trust of the coaching staff heading into the bowl game and beyond.

Taylor's a talented young player but he's unproven over a full SEC season and that's a significant unknown for a program that can't afford many of them in 2026.

With backup Luke Kromenhoek also entering the transfer portal after the season Mississippi State needed to turn to the portal themselves to find a replacement behind Taylor.

The depth chart at the most important position on the field is thin and building it back up is one of the most pressing tasks Lebby faces before fall camp opens.

Mississippi State doesn't need to win the SEC in 2026. State just needs to look like a program pointed in the right direction.

They'll forgive a close loss to a ranked opponent if the Dawgs compete well.

Blowout defeats, sloppy execution and a quarterback situation that never stabilizes will drain whatever goodwill Lebby has left in the building fast.

The Verdict

Does Mississippi State have a win number for Lebby? Technically, yes — seven seems to be what analysts and insiders point to as the safe zone.

The program's own history suggests the real number is whatever the administration decides it is when November arrives.

Coaches here don't always get the courtesy of a defined threshold. They get results or they get replaced.

The most concrete clues of what's to come are what's most recently been seen and if things go anything like they've gone lately there's a real argument that 2026 could be Lebby's last in Starkville.

That's a cold reality in a hot climate.

The Dawgs have fired coaches after one season, two seasons and after a string of losses mid-November. The message from the program's recent history is consistent that Mississippi State doesn't suffer losing coaches very long.

Lebby knows the deal. The fans know it. The administration knows it.

Win enough of the right games this fall and maybe the conversation shifts.

Fall short again and Starkville's revolving door will be spinning once more before the holiday bowl season arrives.

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