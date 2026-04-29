Mississippi State Adds Experienced Edge Rusher Douglas Adams III From Foothill

Douglas Adams III isn’t much for talking, but his play tends to handle the introductions.

Now he’s bringing that work to Mississippi State, committing to the Bulldogs and giving Jeff Lebby the edge help he’s been openly hunting for since the winter.

“I love where we’re at. We’ve got our football team here, and there will only be a few additions. That allows us to focus on development this spring,” Lebby said at the start of spring practices in March. “We’d like to add one more edge rusher if possible. After that, it’s about depth—linebacker, safety, best available. There are only a few spots left.”

Adams arrives as a junior college transfer from Foothill College in California, and he’ll be on campus this summer with two years of eligibility. He’s listed at 6-3 and 239 pounds, the kind of frame that fits what Zach Arnett wants on the outside of the defense.

More importantly, he fills a roster hole Lebby has mentioned multiple times. Mississippi State needed another edge player with real experience. Adams is that.

He didn’t sign during the December period despite holding offers from James Madison, Colorado State, UTSA, and Akron. He waited for the right opportunity, and once the February signing period opened, Mississippi State became the program that made the most sense.

The Bulldogs have been combing through the portal and the junior college ranks for an edge defender who could help right away. Adams became the pick.

His production at Foothill shows a player who can disrupt. As a sophomore he played in seven games and finished with 17 solo tackles, six assists, and 2.5 sacks. Five of his tackles for loss came in conference play.

Over two seasons he totaled 33 solo stops, 44 tackles overall, 7.5 sacks, and a forced fumble across 17 games. Foothill went 6-5 last fall and reached the Pepsi Sequoia Bowl.

Adams is a San Francisco native who prepped at Menlo-Atherton High School, where he played linebacker and wide receiver and helped lead his team to a 9-3 record as a senior. He also played varsity basketball and weighed around 220 pounds during his high school years.

He becomes Mississippi State’s fourth junior college addition for the 2026 roster and takes one of the few remaining scholarships. With summer enrollment beginning June 5 and classes starting June 8, Adams will be in Starkville soon enough.

And once he gets there, he’ll step into a role the staff has been trying to fill for months. The Bulldogs needed another edge defender. Now they have one.