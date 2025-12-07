Early preview of Mississippi State's bowl game opponent Wake Forest

Due to coaching changes, Kansas State and Iowa State declined their bowl invitations, resulting in both schools receiving $500k fines from the Big 12.

Mississippi State fans should make some donations to those schools because their decisions not to play in a bowl game is the reason the Bulldogs are.

Almost two weeks after its season seemed to over Mississippi State got a second chance to end the 2025 season on a high note.

The Bulldogs (5-7, 1-7 SEC) will play in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl on January 2 against Wake Forest (8-4, 4-4 ACC). It’ll be their first bowl game appearance since the ReliaQuest Bowl following the 2022 season and future hall of fame coach Mike Leach’s tragic passing.

Early Look at Wake Forest

Wake Forest wasn’t originally announced as Mississippi State’s bowl game opponent, but it’s a great matchup for the Bulldogs. Especially considering who else it could’ve been.

On3’s Brett McMurphy reported the Duke’s Mayo Bowl was one of three bowl games vying to invite Clemson to its game.

The latest saga in today's ACC bowl cluster? The Duke's Mayo, Pinstripe & Sun Bowl are in the same "pool" & all want Clemson. Three bowls enter, only one bowl leaves (or something like that) — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) December 7, 2025

Clemson isn’t the same as it was when it was beating Alabama in national championship games, but that’d be a bad matchup for Mississippi State.

The Demon Deacons are the epitome of the ACC this season. Meaning they have wins against good teams like Virginia (lost ACC title game) and an overtime loss to then-No. 16 Georgia Tech. But they also have a 10-point loss to NC State and got curb-stomped by Florida State, 42-7.

Here are some relevant team stats for Wake Forest (no game notes, yet, probably because nobody was expecting this):

No. 74 scoring offense (26.9 ppg)

No. 38 scoring defense (21.5 ppg)

No. 71 rushing offense (156.8 ypg)

No. 34 rushing defense (122.2 ypg)

No. 26 total defense (321.9 ypg, 4.52 yards per play)

No. 62 teams sacks (2.08 per game)

No. 123 red zone offense (.744, 39 att, 19 TD, 10 FG)

No. 45 red zone defense (.812, 48 att, 24 TD, 15 FG)

That rushing offense ranking has to be a welcome sight, considering Mississippi State’s defense. It’s unclear right now what the defensive coaching staff will look like, but it’s a safe bet newly hired defensive coordinator Zach Arnett will be involved in some way.

Also, the red zone offensive statistic…yikes. Mississippi State ranks 35th in the nation, for comparison’s sake.

Wake Forest individual statistic leaders

Wake Forest Demon Deacons quarter back Robby Ashford (2) throws the ball during the first quarter against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Here are Wake Forest’s individual statistic leaders on offense:

QB Robby Ashford: 171-289 (59.2 percent), 2,169 yards, 7.5 ypc, 9 TD, 7 INT; 116 runs, 504 yards, 4.3 ypc, 7 TDs;

RB Demond Claiborne: 179 runs, 907 yards, 5.1 ypc, 10 TD; 28 receptions, 140 yards

RB Ty Clark III: 58 runs, 232 yards, 4.0 ypc, 3 TDs; 14 receptions, 136 yards;

WR Chris Barnes: 39 receptions, 547 yards, 14 ypc, 3 TDs; 13 runs, 143 yards, 11 ypc

WR Carlos Hernandez: 34 receptions, 538 yards, 15.8 ypc, 3 TDs; 1 run, 54 yards, 1 TD

WR Sterling Berkhalter: 25 receptions, 382 yards, 15.3 ypc, 2 TDs

Here are Wake Forest’s individual statistic leaders on defense:

Wake Forest Demon Deacons linebacker Aiden Hall (21) tackles Duke Blue Devils tight end Jeremiah Hasley (85) during the first quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

DB Nick Anderson: 95 tackles (41 solo), 5.5 TFL, 0.5 sacks, 7 PBU, 1 block

DB Davaughn Patterson: 78 tackles (34 solo), 4 TFL, 9 PBU, 3 QBH, 1 FF|

LB Dylan Hazen: 68 tackles (27 solo), 9 TFL, 3 PBU, 5 QBH, 2 FF, 2 FR

DL Langston Hardy: 67 tackles (28 solo), 17 TFL, 7 sacks, 8 QBH, 1 FR

DL Nuer Gatkuoth: 37 tackles (17 solo), 8 TFL, 6 sacks, 1 INT, 8 QBH, 1 FF

The Demon Deacons have just four interceptions this season and opponents are averaging 199.7 yards per game and 9.4 yards per catch. That bodes well for a player like wide receiver Brenen Thompson who’s been given one last game to show out.

