Egg Bowl rivalry lands on Fox Sports' list of biggest college football rivalries
It’s talking season still and there are plenty of things being said, discussed, argued and ranked about until teams begin to report for camp at the end of the month.
One of the most commonly debated topics in college football is which is the best rivalry. There’s no true right answer because what each person thinks is the best largely depends on where they’re from or currently living.
But if we’re honest, there are some clear cut contenders for the top spot. The most recent iteration of this ranking comes from Fox Sports, who ranked the 10 biggest college football rivalries. Using “biggest” instead of “best” is an interesting choice of words, but they likely mean the same thing in this case.
The Egg Bowl between Mississippi State and Ole Miss comes in at No. 10 on the list. Here’s the full top 10 list:
- Michigan vs. Ohio State
- Alabama vs. Auburn
- Oklahoma vs. Texas
- Army vs. Navy
- Notre Dame vs. USC
- Florida State vs. Miami
- Florida vs. Georgia
- BYU vs. Utah
- Texas vs. Texas A&M
- Mississippi vs. Ole Miss
The Rebels and Bulldogs have played each other 121 times, with Ole Miss holding a sizeable, 20-game lead in the series. The first-ever meeting between the two teams was in 1901 that was won by Mississippi State 17-0. The two schools have played every season except for a three-year stretch from 1911-1915 and the 1943 season (due to World War II).
The 122nd all-time meeting between Ole Miss and Mississippi State will take place in Starkville the day after Thanksgiving, November 28 at 11 a.m. on ABC/ESPN.