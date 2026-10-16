Encouraging and Discouraging NFL Updates for Former Mississippi State Players

Mississippi State’s NFL pipeline has always run on linemen, defenders, and one very famous quarterback, and the early weeks show all three sides. Nineteen former Bulldogs were on NFL rosters entering the season, per Mississippi State Athletics, and their stories range from star-level to worrisome.

Here is where the most notable Bulldogs stand after Week 5.

Former Mississippi State tackle Charles Cross played every Seattle offensive snap in the Week 5 game. | Austin Perryman / Mississippi State Athletics

Encouraging: Dak Prescott, Cowboys

The Week 5 box score looks rough, with two interceptions in a 24-16 loss to Tampa Bay. The bigger picture looks much better. Prescott has thrown for 1,381 yards, nine touchdowns and three interceptions, and his 85.3 Pro Football Focus passing grade ranks third among NFL quarterbacks.

Encouraging: Charles Cross, Seahawks

Seattle paid Cross a four-year, $104.4 million extension, and he is earning it. The left tackle played all 63 snaps against San Francisco, and his 82.5 PFF offensive grade ranked third among NFL tackles in Week 5.

Encouraging: Martin Emerson, Saints

Aug 20, 2026; Woodland Hills, CA, USA; New Orleans Saints cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (22) during a joint practice against the Los Angeles Rams at Rams Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Emerson’s return is the feel-good story of the group. He tore his Achilles in July 2025 and missed the entire season, then signed a one-year deal with New Orleans in April and earned a roster spot.

He forced a fumble in the Saints’ 23-13 loss to Minnesota in Week 5, and he sounded ready for that kind of moment before the season opener. “I’m gonna be out there, and I’m gonna be ready for the moment. No moment is too big for me,” Emerson told the Saints’ team website in September.

He also believes his best football is still ahead. “I feel like my best ball is in front of me and that’s what I’m chasing every single day,” Emerson said.

Encouraging: Jeffery Simmons, Titans

The Titans are struggling, but Simmons keeps producing. He has 28 tackles, four tackles for loss and two sacks through five games.

Encouraging: Woody Marks, Texans

Two former Bulldogs met in Nashville in Week 5, and Marks had the better afternoon. The Houston running back led the Texans with 62 rushing yards on 15 carries and added four catches for 23 yards in the 26-3 win over Tennessee. He has 149 rushing yards and two touchdowns this season.

Discouraging: Montez Sweat, Bears

Oct 4, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears defensive line Montez Sweat (98) after the game against the New York Jets at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sweat’s news hit hardest this week. The NFL suspended the Bears defensive end for two games Tuesday for violating its policy on performance-enhancing substances. The suspension also voided future guaranteed money in his contract, giving Chicago flexibility without eliminating every cap charge.

“We’re disappointed whenever we lose a player of his caliber for multiple games,” Bears coach Ben Johnson said Wednesday. “Not a whole lot for me to add on that.”

Sweat led Chicago with 10 sacks last season and has two this year, but his future with Chicago looks less certain.

Discouraging: Brenen Thompson, Chargers

Thompson went to the Chargers in the fourth round, but his rookie year has been slow. He has one catch for 13 yards, and a quad injury kept him out of the Chargers’ 23-18 loss to Denver in Week 5.

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