Bulldogs in the NFL: Former Mississippi State players continue great seasons
The NFL season is already more than a quarter of the way through the 2025 season and some former Mississippi State players are having great seasons.
After five games, Dak Prescott ranks second in passing yards, third in passing touchdowns, sixth in completion percentage and his 76.5 QBR is third-best.
The Titans haven’t won many games, but Jeffery Simmons has been an absolute menace for opposing offenses. He had eight tackles last week against the Cardinals and 1.5 sacks.
There’s still a long ways to go in the season and plenty more time for other former Bulldogs to join Prescott and Simmons.
Here's how the former Bulldogs fared in their Week 5 games:
Logan Cooke, P, Jacksonville Jaguars
Last Week: Cooke had two punts for 105 yards (52.5 avg.), one punt landed inside the 20-yard line and the longest was 53 yards in a 31-28 win against the Chiefs.
Season: 17 punts, 841 yards, 49.5 avg., long 60
Charles Cross, OT, Seattle Seahawks
Last Week: Cross started at left tackle in a 38-35 loss to the Buccaneers.
Season: 5 GS
Jaden Crumedy, DT, Carolina Panthers
Last Week: Crumedy was inactive for the Panthers' 27-24 win against the Dolphins.
Season: 2 tackles, 3 GP
Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Los Angeles Rams
Last Week: Forbes had one tackle in the Rams' 26-23 loss to the 49ers.
Season: 13 tackles (6 solo, 6 assists), 1 INT, 1 PD
Willie Gay Jr., LB, Miami Dolphins
Last Week: Gay played three defensive snaps in the Dolphins' 27-24 loss to the Panthers.
Season: 4 GP, 3 tackles, 1 TFL
J.T. Gray, S, Baltimore Ravens
Last Week: Gray was on the practice squad for a 37-20 loss to the Chiefs.
Season: N/A
Chris Jones, DE, Kansas City Chiefs
Last Week: Jones started and had one tackle and one quarterback hit in the Chiefs' 31-28 loss to the Jaguars.
Season: 7 tackles, 4 TFL, 1 sack, 1 PD
Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys
Last Week: Prescott started and completed 18 of 29 passes for 237 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions. He also had seven runs for 28 yards.
Season: 139 of 195, 1,356 yards, 10 TD, 3 INT; 12 runs, 50 yards, 1 TD
Decamerion Richardson, CB, Las Vegas Raiders
Last Week: Richardson was on the active roster, but only saw playing time on special teams in the Raiders' 40-6 loss to the Colts.
Season: 1 tackle
Preston Smith, LB, Washington Commanders
Last Week: Smith made one tackle in the Commanders' 27-10 win against the Chargers.
Season: 1 GP, 1 tackle
Jeffery Simmons, DT, Tennessee Titans
Last Week: Simmons started and recorded eight tackles, six solo, 1.5 sacks, one TFL and two quarterback hits in the Titans' 22-21 win against the Cardinals.
Season: 17 tackles (13 solo, 4 assist), 1 TFL, 3.5 sack, 2 QBH, 1 FF
Tyrus Wheat, DE, Detroit Lions
Week 2: Wheat was in for 13 special teams plays in the Lions' 37-24 win against the Bengals.
Season: 1 tackle
Bulldogs on Bye Weeks
Montez Sweat, DE, Chicago Bears
Season: 11 tackles, 3 TFLs, 1 sack, 1 PD, 3 QBH
Elgton Jenkins, C, Green Bay Packers
Season: 4 GS
Darius Slay, CB, Pittsburgh Steelers
Season: 12 solo tackles, 1 PD
Injured/Inactive Bulldogs
Denico Autry, DE, Houston Texans
Last Week: On the physically unable to perform list.
Martin Emerson, CB, Cleveland Browns
Last Week: Emerson was on injured reserve for a 17-16 loss to the Bengals.
Season: Out for the season (torn Achilles)
Nathaniel Watson, LB, Cleveland Browns
Last Week: Watson was on injured reserve for a 17-16 loss to the Bengals.
Season: Out for the season (bicep)