Cowbell Corner

Bulldogs in the NFL: Former Mississippi State players continue great seasons

Cowboys' quarterback Dak Prescott and Titans' defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons are having great seasons after five games.

Taylor Hodges

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) looks to pass downfield as New York Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams (95) defends during the first half at MetLife Stadium.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) looks to pass downfield as New York Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams (95) defends during the first half at MetLife Stadium. / Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images
In this story:

The NFL season is already more than a quarter of the way through the 2025 season and some former Mississippi State players are having great seasons.

After five games, Dak Prescott ranks second in passing yards, third in passing touchdowns, sixth in completion percentage and his 76.5 QBR is third-best.

ICYMI: Bulldogs’ rough start in SEC play comes with unwanted pattern

The Titans haven’t won many games, but Jeffery Simmons has been an absolute menace for opposing offenses. He had eight tackles last week against the Cardinals and 1.5 sacks.

There’s still a long ways to go in the season and plenty more time for other former Bulldogs to join Prescott and Simmons.

Here's how the former Bulldogs fared in their Week 5 games:

Logan Cooke, P, Jacksonville Jaguars

Last Week: Cooke had two punts for 105 yards (52.5 avg.), one punt landed inside the 20-yard line and the longest was 53 yards in a 31-28 win against the Chiefs.
Season: 17 punts, 841 yards, 49.5 avg., long 60

Charles Cross, OT, Seattle Seahawks

Last Week: Cross started at left tackle in a 38-35 loss to the Buccaneers.
Season: 5 GS

Jaden Crumedy, DT, Carolina Panthers

Last Week: Crumedy was inactive for the Panthers' 27-24 win against the Dolphins.
Season: 2 tackles, 3 GP

Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Los Angeles Rams

Last Week: Forbes had one tackle in the Rams' 26-23 loss to the 49ers.
Season: 13 tackles (6 solo, 6 assists), 1 INT, 1 PD

Willie Gay Jr., LB, Miami Dolphins

Last Week: Gay played three defensive snaps in the Dolphins' 27-24 loss to the Panthers.
Season: 4 GP, 3 tackles, 1 TFL

J.T. Gray, S, Baltimore Ravens

Last Week: Gray was on the practice squad for a 37-20 loss to the Chiefs.
Season: N/A

Chris Jones, DE, Kansas City Chiefs

Last Week: Jones started and had one tackle and one quarterback hit in the Chiefs' 31-28 loss to the Jaguars.
Season: 7 tackles, 4 TFL, 1 sack, 1 PD

Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys

Last Week: Prescott started and completed 18 of 29 passes for 237 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions. He also had seven runs for 28 yards.
Season: 139 of 195, 1,356 yards, 10 TD, 3 INT; 12 runs, 50 yards, 1 TD

Decamerion Richardson, CB, Las Vegas Raiders

Last Week: Richardson was on the active roster, but only saw playing time on special teams in the Raiders' 40-6 loss to the Colts.
Season: 1 tackle

Preston Smith, LB, Washington Commanders

Last Week: Smith made one tackle in the Commanders' 27-10 win against the Chargers.
Season: 1 GP, 1 tackle

Jeffery Simmons, DT, Tennessee Titans

Last Week: Simmons started and recorded eight tackles, six solo, 1.5 sacks, one TFL and two quarterback hits in the Titans' 22-21 win against the Cardinals.
Season: 17 tackles (13 solo, 4 assist), 1 TFL, 3.5 sack, 2 QBH, 1 FF

Tyrus Wheat, DE, Detroit Lions

Week 2: Wheat was in for 13 special teams plays in the Lions' 37-24 win against the Bengals.
Season: 1 tackle

Bulldogs on Bye Weeks

Montez Sweat, DE, Chicago Bears

Season: 11 tackles, 3 TFLs, 1 sack, 1 PD, 3 QBH

Elgton Jenkins, C, Green Bay Packers

Season: 4 GS

Darius Slay, CB, Pittsburgh Steelers

Season: 12 solo tackles, 1 PD

Injured/Inactive Bulldogs

Denico Autry, DE, Houston Texans

Last Week: On the physically unable to perform list.

Martin Emerson, CB, Cleveland Browns

Last Week: Emerson was on injured reserve for a 17-16 loss to the Bengals.
Season: Out for the season (torn Achilles)

Nathaniel Watson, LB, Cleveland Browns

Last Week: Watson was on injured reserve for a 17-16 loss to the Bengals.
Season: Out for the season (bicep)

DAWGS FEED:

feed

Published
Taylor Hodges
TAYLOR HODGES

Award-winning sports editor, writer, columnist, and photographer with 15 years’ experience offering his opinion and insight about the sports world in Mississippi and Texas, but he was taken to Razorback pep rallies at Billy Bob's Texas in Fort Worth before he could walk. Taylor has covered all levels of sports, from small high schools in the Mississippi Delta to NFL games. Follow Taylor on Twitter and Facebook.

Home/Football