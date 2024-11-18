Everything Mississippi State coach Jeff Lebby said Monday
STARKVILLE, Miss. – Mississippi State football coach Jeff Lebby met with members of the media Monday morning for his weekly press conference.
Lebby talked about a variety of topics, including the Bulldogs’ upcoming game against Missouri and the team’s approach to the final two games of the 2024 season.
Here’s what Lebby had to say:
On what he wants to see in the final two games…
I'm looking for us on Saturday to play the best we've played all year. That is the expectation and what we need to accomplish. It's about being the best we've been individually and collectively on Saturday to give us a chance to win.
On veteran players playing final home game…
I've seen guys be incredibly unselfish. Despite the frustration and disappointment throughout the year, I've seen older guys bring energy and appreciation for the opportunity. As they look back, they'll understand they were part of laying the foundation in year one, giving us the ability to build something sustainable.
On what stands out with Missouri…
On both sides of the football, they've been dominant on third down. On Saturday, we have to stay on the field offensively, pitch and catch, and play with great anticipation at quarterback. Defensively, we need to get them into third and longs to get off the field.
On the early signing period and transfer portal…
I don't think it changes how we're recruiting high school kids. Some high school kids want to secure their spot now rather than waiting until February. That's the biggest change.
On any changes in goals or approaches for final games…
No, we have the ability to finish how we need to finish, and that's up to the people inside the building. Focusing on that, we choose how we finish, and it's a choice we're making daily. To play our best Saturday, it's the choices we make throughout the week. We've got young guys playing on both sides of the ball, and they'll continue to play Saturday, so that won't change.